Wartburg wrestles with tough NCAA decision

“It still hasn’t fully sunk in yet,” Keller said Friday night. “It’s a very serious situation with the spread of the virus, and obviously everyone’s health and safety are the biggest priorities. It’s still difficult though. You go through waves of shock and disbelief and acceptance and try to understand it – all of the emotions. It’s going to take some time to process and work through everything.”

The second-ranked Knights qualified five wrestlers for nationals, including three athletes who were seeded in the top three. Wartburg was gunning for its 15th national team championship.

“One of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do in 20 years of coaching is walk into a room and relay to our guys that you don’t get the opportunity to wrestle in the national tournament,” Keller said. “I’ve had kind of this Twilight Zone feeling ever since. Is this real? Is this really happening? It’s a hard thing to process. It’s really tough.”

The news that the NCAAs were canceled was especially difficult for Wartburg seniors Max Forsyth and Martine Sandoval, a pair of first-time national qualifiers.

Forsyth, from Charles City, was the No. 3 NCAA seed at 165 pounds. He was in his first-year as a starter.