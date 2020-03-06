Wartburg women roll in NCAA opener

WAVERLY – Fifth-ranked Wartburg College exploded for 32 second-quarter points as the Knights pulled away from Monmouth College to win an NCAA Division III first-round women’s basketball game Friday at Levick Arena, 91-55.

Wartburg (25-3) and Monmouth (21-7) were locked up in a tight game after one quarter with the Knights holding a slight advantage, 18-15. But in the second quarter, Wartburg turned on the jets as it outscored its opponents, 32-9, and led 50-24 at halftime.

The Knights dominated on the boards, out-rebounded Monmouth, 44-15, and had four players reach double figures in scoring.

Emma Gerdes led the way with 14 points, while Payton Draper had 13 with Amanda Brainerd and Kaitlyn Volesky each chipped in 12.

Wartburg advances to face 11th-ranked Whitman College Saturday night at 7 p.m.

