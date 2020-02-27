Wartburg women return to A-R-C final

WAVERLY -- NCAA Division III's No. 7-ranked Wartburg women's basketball team navigated its way back to familiar territory Thursday night.

Wartburg jumped out to a 21-8 first-quarter lead and secured a 72-57 victory over Coe College in the semifinal round of the American Rivers Conference Tournament at Levick Arena.

With the win, the Knights (23-3) secured their fourth consecutive conference tournament championship game appearance. Wartburg will meet No. 13 Loras, a 74-61 winner over Luther, at 4 p.m. Saturday inside Waverly's Levick Arena.

Cedar Falls native Emma Gerdes led Wartburg's attack against Coe with 17 points on 7 of 13 shooting. Payton Draper needed only 20 minutes to add 13 points, while Ally Conrad and Tori Hazard finished with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The Wartburg defense held Coe to 36.5% shooting, including a 3-for-22 clip from 3-point range.

Luther ended its season at 14-9 following the loss to Loras. Reserve Grace Prokosch paced the Norse with 13 points.

Men

Wartburg finished its season with a 12-15 record after suffering a 103-75 loss to Coe in the semifinal round of the A-R-C Tournament at Coe College.