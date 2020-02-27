Wartburg women return to A-R-C final

WAVERLY -- NCAA Division III's No. 7-ranked Wartburg women's basketball team navigated its way back to familiar territory Thursday night.
Wartburg jumped out to a 21-8 first-quarter lead and secured a 72-57 victory over Coe College in the semifinal round of the American Rivers Conference Tournament at Levick Arena.
With the win, the Knights (23-3) secured their fourth consecutive conference tournament championship game appearance. Wartburg will meet No. 13 Loras, a 74-61 winner over Luther, at 4 p.m. Saturday inside Waverly's Levick Arena.
Cedar Falls native Emma Gerdes led Wartburg's attack against Coe with 17 points on 7 of 13 shooting. Payton Draper needed only 20 minutes to add 13 points, while Ally Conrad and Tori Hazard finished with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
The Wartburg defense held Coe to 36.5% shooting, including a 3-for-22 clip from 3-point range.
Luther ended its season at 14-9 following the loss to Loras. Reserve Grace Prokosch paced the Norse with 13 points.
Men
Wartburg finished its season with a 12-15 record after suffering a 103-75 loss to Coe in the semifinal round of the A-R-C Tournament at Coe College.
Five Kohawks scored in double figures, led by Josh Schmitt's 18 points to go with four assists, three steals and two blocks. Wartburg was paced by 14 points from Tyler Zumbach on 6 of 7 shooting.
Coe (17-9) knocked down 12 of 27 attempts from 3-point range, while the Knights were 4-for-20 from distance.