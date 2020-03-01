Wartburg sends five to nationals

DUBUQUE – Wartburg’s Kris Rumph locked up a near-side cradle.
And locked up a regional wrestling championship.
The top-ranked sophomore pinned North Central’s Ian Mullen in the first period to lead the Knights at the NCAA Division III Lower Midwest Regional on Sunday afternoon.
Rumph’s dominant performance highlighted Wartburg’s third-place finish before an enthusiastic crowd of 1,500 fans at the Five Flags Center.
Rumph leaped to his feet and flexed after winning the 133-pound title as the Knight fans stood and cheered.
“I haven’t reached my peak yet – not even close,” Rumph said, while flashing a smile. “The best is still yet to come. I had a bad match (Saturday) and almost got beat in the quarterfinals. Lesson learned. I need to do everything I can to make sure I’m ready to wrestle. I came back strong in my last two matches. It’s exciting to win this, but I have much bigger goals in front of me. I want to win a national title.”
Rumph and junior teammate Kyle Briggs (174) captured championships for the Knights, who qualified five wrestlers for the national tournament. The top three finishers in each weight class qualify for the NCAA Division III Championships on March 13-14 in Cedar Rapids.
Top-ranked Loras won the tournament with 178.5 points and qualified eight wrestlers for nationals. Coe was second with 163.5 points and four qualifiers. Wartburg finished with 144.5 points.
The second-ranked Knights also had national qualifiers in Martine Sandoval (second at 157), Max Forsyth (second at 165)and Jordan Brandon (third at 285).
“This tournament is a roller coaster,” Wartburg coach Eric Keller said. “There are so many good guys at this tournament. You make one little mistake in a match and it can cost you your season. And that’s exactly what happened. This is obviously a great tournament. You have to be on for every match – there really is no margin for error. We lost some heartbreakers.”
Briggs, who is ranked second nationally at 184, dropped down to 174 and defeated No. 4 Jacob Krakow of Loras 4-3 in the finals.
Briggs, third at nationals last year, scored a third-period reversal to break a 2-2 tie with Krakow.
“I felt really good out there,” Briggs said. “I feel much more competitive at 174 and I feel stronger against the guys in that weight class. I like to open up and try to score a lot of points, and he was trying to slow me down. I did what I had to. At this point in the season, a win’s a win.”
Briggs will receive a chance to compete in his hometown with the national tournament being held in Cedar Rapids.
“It’s going to be awesome – I love the fact that it’s going to be in Cedar Rapids,” Briggs said. “It would be incredible if I was able to win it there. It would mean a lot.”
The No. 10 Sandoval fell 7-3 to No. 4 Brandon Murray of Loras in the finals.
The second-ranked Forsyth fell to No. 6 Bradan Birt of Millikin by a 16-0 technical fall.
Brandon earned a 4-3 overtime win over Luther’s Keenan Feldpausch in the third-place match to earn a spot at nationals.
“We’re taking five guys to nationals and every guy is going to have to wrestle at their absolute best for us to have a chance at this thing,” Keller said. “We are taking five really good guys and they all earned it. We’re going to go right back to work and start getting better.”
The Knights nearly had another qualifier but third-ranked Kobe Woods was pinned late in his third-place match at 197. Woods led 4-2 with riding time clinched before Millikin’s Logan Hagerbaumer cradled him for a fall with 15 seconds left.
Wartburg sophomore Brady Fritz, a returning All-American, finished sixth at 141 pounds. Fritz, ranked No. 5 nationally, dropped a heartbreaking overtime decision to All-American Clint Lembeck of Loras in the consolation semifinals.
Fritz scored an early takedown on a leg attack, but was unable to score again as the match was tied heading into sudden victory. Lembeck, ranked No. 4 nationally, scored a takedown near the edge of the mat and finished for a fall.
Wartburg junior Brady Kyner, ranked seventh nationally, went 2-2 and failed to qualify for nationals. He was the No. 2 seed.
“It’s really tough for those guys at 125 and 141,” Keller said. “They have both been battling some stuff and we knew it was going to be hard for them coming in here not 100 percent. But they fought hard and put it all on the line every time they competed.”
Luther College, ranked 20th nationally, finished seventh with 71 points. The Norse didn’t qualify any wrestlers for nationals.