Wartburg sends five to nationals (PHOTOS)

The second-ranked Knights also had national qualifiers in Martine Sandoval (second at 157), Max Forsyth (second at 165)and Jordan Brandon (third at 285).

“This tournament is a roller coaster,” Wartburg coach Eric Keller said. “There are so many good guys at this tournament. You make one little mistake in a match and it can cost you your season. And that’s exactly what happened. This is obviously a great tournament. You have to be on for every match – there really is no margin for error. We lost some heartbreakers.”

Briggs, who is ranked second nationally at 184, dropped down to 174 and defeated No. 4 Jacob Krakow of Loras 4-3 in the finals.

Briggs, third at nationals last year, scored a third-period reversal to break a 2-2 tie with Krakow.

“I felt really good out there,” Briggs said. “I feel much more competitive at 174 and I feel stronger against the guys in that weight class. I like to open up and try to score a lot of points, and he was trying to slow me down. I did what I had to. At this point in the season, a win’s a win.”

Briggs will receive a chance to compete in his hometown with the national tournament being held in Cedar Rapids.