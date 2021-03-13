Wartburg secures DIII Elite Indoor Championships

WAVERLY — Wartburg College swept and the men’s and women’s team titles Saturday at the DIII Elite Indoor Championships inside Waverly’s Hoover Fieldhouse.

The event, held in place of the canceled NCAA Division III indoor track and field championships, had athletes from 29 men’s teams and 28 women’s teams score points.

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

Wartburg’s men took the title with a score of 107, edging American Rivers Conference rival Loras’ total of 100. The Wartburg women finished with 131.5 points, 51 better than runner-up University of Dubuque.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wartburg freshman and former Waterloo West standout Deyton Love secured a championship in the 60-meter hurdles (8.18). His teammate Dallas Wright was second (8.20). mBreya Christopher backed up her American Rivers high jump championship by clearing 5-feet, 5-inches to win Saturday’s competition.

Wartburg’s distance medley relay of Matt Heinzman, Wyatt Schmidt, Dalton Martin and Joe Freiburger won a title on Friday in 9:53.96. That time was the fastest DIII time ever recorded on a 200-meter flat track.

On Saturday, Wartburg’s 4x400 relay squad of Wright, Love, Derrick Smith and Schmidt won in 3:16. Schmidt also took third in the 800.