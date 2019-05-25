GENEVA, Ohio — Wartburg College’s Dallas Wright won a national championship Saturday in the 400-meter hurdles to highlight a big day for the Knights at the NCAA Division III Track and Field Championships.
Wright, a sophomore from Carlisle, clocked 51.35 for his title. He became the Knights’ first All-American and national champion in the event since 2001 and Wartburg’s first individual national champion since 2011.
Casey Roberts added a third-place finish in the 800 meters for Wartburg and is the program’s first All-American in that event since 2015. Roberts finished in 1:52.58.
The Knights added a seventh-place finish in the 4x100 relay. Denison Harrington, Joe Duehr, Wright and Bryson Runge teamed up to run 41.78 and become Wartburg’s first-ever All-Americans in that event.
Those efforts helped the Knights into a tie for 11th place in the team standings with 18 points. It’s the highest finish for the men’s program since a fifth-place showing in 2008 with 25 points.
Wisconsin-Eau Claire took the men’s championship with 68 points while MIT was second at 38 and Mount Union third with 36.
In the women’s championships, Carina Collet placed 14th in the 5,000 meters with a time of 18:17.36.
Loras was the women’s champion with 53 points, followed by Washington-St. Louis (49) and George Fox (36).
