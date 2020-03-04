Wartburg's Gerdes named A-R-C MVP

CEDAR RAPIDS – Wartburg College’s Emma Gerdes, a Cedar Falls native, was named the 2020 American Rivers Conference Most Valuable Player announced the conference Wednesday.

Additionally, Knight head coach Bob Amsberry was named the A-R-C Coach of the Year for the third time in his career.

This is back-to-back MVP awards for Gerdes who averaged 11 points a game and was second in the A-R-C with 79 assists during league play. Gerdes is just the eight individual in conference history to win the MVP in back-to-back seasons and the third Knight to do so joining Holly Mohs (2000-02) and Katie Sommer (2016-18).

Earlier in the season, she became just the 17th player in Wartburg history to surpass 1,000 points.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Joining Gerdes on the first team were Amanda Brainerd, who is a repeat selection, and Waverly native Payton Draper who averaged 10.7 points a game.

Ally Conrad, Tori Hazard and Kaitlyn Volesky were all honorable mention selections.

Luther College’s Laura Hamilton was named the Defensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.