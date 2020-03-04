You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wartburg's Gerdes named A-R-C MVP
0 comments
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wartburg's Gerdes named A-R-C MVP

{{featured_button_text}}
Emma Gerdes

Emma Gerdes

CEDAR RAPIDS – Wartburg College’s Emma Gerdes, a Cedar Falls native, was named the 2020 American Rivers Conference Most Valuable Player announced the conference Wednesday.

Additionally, Knight head coach Bob Amsberry was named the A-R-C Coach of the Year for the third time in his career.

This is back-to-back MVP awards for Gerdes who averaged 11 points a game and was second in the A-R-C with 79 assists during league play. Gerdes is just the eight individual in conference history to win the MVP in back-to-back seasons and the third Knight to do so joining Holly Mohs (2000-02) and Katie Sommer (2016-18).

Earlier in the season, she became just the 17th player in Wartburg history to surpass 1,000 points.

Joining Gerdes on the first team were Amanda Brainerd, who is a repeat selection, and Waverly native Payton Draper who averaged 10.7 points a game.

Ally Conrad, Tori Hazard and Kaitlyn Volesky were all honorable mention selections.

Luther College’s Laura Hamilton was named the Defensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.

The fifth-ranked Knights open Division III NCAA tournament play Friday at home against Monmouth at 8 p.m. That game follows Wheaton College against No. 11 Whitman College.

The winners play Saturday at 7 p.m. for a chance to reach the Sweet 16.

Wartburg (24-3) is making its fifth consecutive trip to the NCAA tournament and is hosting first-and-second round action for the third consecutive year.

+1 
Bob Amsberry

Amsberry

All-conference

FIRST TEAM – Emma Gerdes (Wartburg), sr., Laura Hamilton (Luther), sr., Jackie Feldt (Coe), jr., Macenzie Kraemer (Loras), sr., Marissa Schroeder (Loras), jr., Sarah Holtz (Luther), sr., Caitlin Navratil (Nebraska Wesleyan), sr., Amanda Brainerd (Wartburg), sr., Payton Draper (Wartburg), jr.

SECOND TEAM – Kendall Brown (Central), sr., Kelsea Hurley (Central), fr., Madeline Wilkins (Coe), jr., Kari Fitzpatrick (Loras), sr., Courtney Schnoor (Loras), jr., Cassie Chubb (Simpson), sr., Claire Johnson (Simpson), sr., Cameron Kincaid (Simpson), jr.

Honorable mention (Wartburg and Luther)

WARTBURG – Ally Conrad, jr., Tori Hazard, jr., Kaitlyn Volesky, jr.

LUTHER – Madilyn Heinke, sr., Madi Spence, sr.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News