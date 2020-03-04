Wartburg's Gerdes named A-R-C MVP

CEDAR RAPIDS – Wartburg College’s Emma Gerdes, a Cedar Falls native, was named the 2020 American Rivers Conference Most Valuable Player announced the conference Wednesday.
Additionally, Knight head coach Bob Amsberry was named the A-R-C Coach of the Year for the third time in his career.
This is back-to-back MVP awards for Gerdes who averaged 11 points a game and was second in the A-R-C with 79 assists during league play. Gerdes is just the eight individual in conference history to win the MVP in back-to-back seasons and the third Knight to do so joining Holly Mohs (2000-02) and Katie Sommer (2016-18).
Earlier in the season, she became just the 17th player in Wartburg history to surpass 1,000 points.
Joining Gerdes on the first team were Amanda Brainerd, who is a repeat selection, and Waverly native Payton Draper who averaged 10.7 points a game.
Ally Conrad, Tori Hazard and Kaitlyn Volesky were all honorable mention selections.
Luther College’s Laura Hamilton was named the Defensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.
The fifth-ranked Knights open Division III NCAA tournament play Friday at home against Monmouth at 8 p.m. That game follows Wheaton College against No. 11 Whitman College.
The winners play Saturday at 7 p.m. for a chance to reach the Sweet 16.
Wartburg (24-3) is making its fifth consecutive trip to the NCAA tournament and is hosting first-and-second round action for the third consecutive year.