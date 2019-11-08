{{featured_button_text}}
WAVERLY -- Wartburg College junior volleyball player Katie Foster of Charles City has been named the American Rivers Conference MVP and Defensive Player of the Year after helping the Knights to a perfect 8-0 conference record and an ARC regular-season title.

Foster, now a three-time all-conference selection, is the eighth Wartburg player in school history to earn MVP honors and it is the third time in four years a Knight player has claimed the award.

Foster led ARC with 698 digs, a 5.97 per set average. She also tied for the league lead with 16 service aces.

Kylie Bildstein and Jayme Willemssen also earned all-ARC honors, while Claire Marsh was an honorable mention pick.

Waverly native Krissa Larson, who plays for Central, was an honorable mention selection.

