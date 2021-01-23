Wartburg roundup: No. 2-ranked Knight wrestlers dominate Dubuque

DUBUQUE — The No. 2-ranked Wartburg wrestling team opened its American Rivers Conference schedule with a 37-6 victory over Dubuque Saturday.
The Knights won nine of the 10 contested bouts, highlighted by Cael Krueger’s pin over Logan Sears at 184. Brady Fritz secured a 16-0 technical fall in 4:41 at 149 and Kyle Briggs won by technical fall, 19-3, in five minutes at 174.
Wartburg 37, Dubuque 6
125: Owen McClave (WART) over Cade Hornback (DBQ) (Dec 6-3)
133: Joe Pins (WART) over Carson Sauriol (DBQ) (Dec 5-0)
141: Kris Rumph (WART) over Jevontea Yarbrough (DBQ) (MD 10-0)
149: Brady Fritz (WART) over Luke Radeke (DBQ) (TF 16-0 4:41)
157: David Hollingsworth (WART) over Liam Corbett (DBQ) (MD 15-6)
165: Zane Mulder (WART) over Zarik Anderson (DBQ) (MD 16-4)
174: Kyle Briggs (WART) over Pilo Perez (DBQ) (TF 19-3 5:00)
184: Cael Krueger (WART) over Logan Sears (DBQ) (Fall 4:06)
197: Kobe Woods (WART) over Chris Nielsen (DBQ) (Dec 7-5)
285: Darryl Aiello (DBQ) over Eli Pannell (WART) (Fall 0:46)
Women’s basketballWARTBURG 79, NEBRASKA WESLEYAN 45: Wartburg (5-0, 1-0) limited Nebraska Wesleyan to just 13 points in the first half of its conference opener.
Waverly native Payton Draper led the Knights with 14 points on 5 of 6 shooting. Ally Conrad and Sara Faber followed with 11 points apiece.
Men’s basketballBUENA VISTA 82, WARTBURG 78: Wartburg (1-3, 0-1) rallied in the second half, but wasn’t quite able to catch Buena Vista.
Wartburg’s Keagan John led all scorers with 23 points off on the bench on 10 of 14 shooting.