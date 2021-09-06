Wartburg rolls in season opener

WAVERLY — Quarterback Jace Moore had four rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown as the Wartburg College Knights rolled to a 44-3 victory over Monmouth College on Saturday night.

The Knights powered to an impressive victory in its season opener at Walston-Hoover Stadium.

Moore added his second rushing touchdown with 4:50 remaining in the first half as the Knights jumped out to a 21-0 lead.

He added a 25-yard rush for the Knights fourth touchdown of the half as the Knights shut out the Fighting Scots 30-0 in the opening half.

Moore finished 12-of-21 passing for 152 yards. Moore had six rushes for 62 yards and four touchdowns.

Wartburg played its first game in nearly two years after it was unable to compete during the 2020-21 school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Knights travel to Gustavus Adolphus College this Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.

