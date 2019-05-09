WAVERLY — Inside the ‘W’ Sunday, the Wartburg College softball team gathered to watch the NCAA Division III tournament selection show.
About six or seven minutes into the broadcast, the stream froze.
Already a bubble team, the Knights did not need any more anxiety.
“It froze halfway through and the only way to start it again was to refresh it and watch all the way from the beginning,” Knights head coach Jamie Mueller said.
As the video stream returned to the point where it had frozen, cellphones began to buzz. Wartburg director of athletics Rick Willis walked into the room with a smirk on his face, but the team did not catch the clues.
Then it happened. For the first time since 2009, the Knights (26-11) were selected for the postseason and will face Wisconsin-Eau Claire today at 2 p.m. in Minneapolis as part of a four-team pod that includes host St. Thomas and Northwestern College of St. Paul.
“Some people came in who had heard the news, but they did a good job of keeping their cool,” Mueller said.
“We were suspicious,” Knights senior outfielder Kailee O’Brien said. “It seemed like the whole state knew before we did. Our phones were blowing up. But then it got to the point in our bracket and it said Wartburg and we all just cried.”
The bid is the culmination of a long process for the Knights. After a strong run from 2001-09 that saw Wartburg win the conference title three times and win 30 or more games in eight of those nine seasons, the Knights hit a rough patch.
In 2012 and 2013, Wartburg won just 10 times in 74 games. In 2015, the Knights went 22-17, but finished last in the American Rivers Conference.
Then in 2016, Mueller arrived from DePauw University and things began to change.
“It’s definitely had its ups and downs,” said senior Brenna Gray, the Waterloo West graduate who was a freshman Mueller’s first season and is one of the Knights’ starting pitchers. “Coach Mueller came and we bought into the things she was bringing to the table, but yes, we have had to fight through some adversity.”
There were indications of things to come that first season. Despite an 18-24 mark, Wartburg beat Super Regional qualifier Luther College, 12-4, in a game.
“That win was, ‘Wow, we can compete with the top-ranked teams,’” Gray added.
Mueller said the first thing she was told after taking the job was that she was going to have to change the entire culture around the program.
You have free articles remaining.
Mueller says the current senior class that includes O’Brien, Liz Roby-Miklus, Madison Rentschler, Gray, Kimmie Gumino, Hannah Onken, Morgan Goedken and Allison Hiestand led the charge.
“That has been my focus since I got here was developing a strong culture, but I could not have done that without this senior class,” Mueller adds. “They’ve stuck to it and through the highs and lows and have embodied the culture I’m trying to build. They bought into this program.”
After a losing record in 2016, the Knights went 22-16 last year and 17-17 a season ago. This year, with a team that bats .350 as a group and has scored 215 runs and a pitching staff that relies more on guts and grit along with location and change of speed, Wartburg took a huge jump forward.
Now, the Knights are reaping the rewards.
“We are playing with house money,” said O’Brien, who is hitting .423 and leads the Knights with 52 hits. “We have nothing to lose and everything to win.”
It’s a fairly loose group, and that is where Gari, Pango and Paco come in. They are the team’s unofficial mascots in the form of three squeaky toys — an alligator (Gari), a panda/penguin (Pango) and a duck (Paco) — and they are with the Knights at all times.
Pango is so popular he has his own Instagram page.
“We are loose and fun,” O’Brien said. “We are loud and we cheer and that is a big part of who we are.”
As for the mascots?
“Pango has been with us for four years,” O’Brien says with a laugh. “One of our teammates has younger siblings, and we found him in her bag.
“We were in Florida this year and one of our freshmen, Grace Petersen, was at I think a gator petting zoo, and she bought Gari. Then at the villas we stay at in Florida, they had rubber ducks and we kept Paco.”
Mueller just laughs at the team’s honorary teammates.
“It is a goofy group we have, light-hearted and fun,” Mueller relates. “They created things like that and have had a lot of fun with it.”
Besides executing offensively and defensively and getting strong efforts in the circle from a group of six pitchers led by Maddie Rog, Gray and Lauren Reicks, it is that looseness the Knights hope will help them have some postseason success.
“It’s the best group of girls I have played with all of my life,” O’Brien says.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.