Wartburg performance center named to honor Liz and John Wuertz

College
- The Wartburg College Board of Regents recently approved the naming of the Wuertz Health & Human Performance Center to honor Elizabeth (Liz) and John Wuertz.
Liz Wuertz has been instrumental in the development of women’s athletics at Wartburg, serving as the first head coach of both the volleyball and track and field programs. John Wuertz, a 1973 Wartburg graduate, served as head coach for the men’s track and field program and building supervisor for the previous Physical Education Center before becoming director of the Wartburg Physical Plant, a position he held for nearly 25 years.
Approval comes after the college received a $1 million gift commitment from 1989 Wartburg graduate Mike Murphy. A Board of Regents member, Murphy’s daughters Megan, Miranda and Riley have attended the college.
“I would consider their service to and support of Wartburg College as one of the most impactive that I have witnessed,” Murphy said, addressing the Wuertz family. “Not only as dedicated employees, but also as loyal fans and volunteers.”
Football
- Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf was arrested in Southern California on Friday.
Leaf, 44, was arrested on a domestic battery charge in Palm Desert, which is about 110 miles (177 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles, according to booking information provided by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday. Leaf is being held on $5,000 bail at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility.
It wasn’t immediately known if Leaf had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.
Leaf finished third in Heisman Trophy voting in 1997 and led Washington State to the Rose Bowl. He was drafted by the San Diego Chargers as the No. 2 pick in 1998, but he was only 4-14 as a starter in three seasons. He was 0-3 with the Dallas Cowboys in 2001 and finished his four-year career with 14 touchdown passes and 36 interceptions.
