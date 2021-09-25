Wartburg opens A-R-C play with win over Coe

WAVERLY – A turnover and a big punt returned allowed Wartburg College to have a successful American Rivers Conference football opener Saturday at Walston-Hoover Stadium.

Trailing Coe College, 7-6, in the third, the Knights used those two big plays to surge to a 28-7 victory

Wartburg improved to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in A-R-C play.

It was a battle from the start as neither team could get much going in the first half and when one of them did the drives would stall.

The Knights fortunately got 22 and 26-yard field goals from Kain Eagle to lead 6-0 at the break.

The second half started the same way before each team took advantage of the a turnover to score points.

Coe turned a Knight fumble into a 7-6 lead as former Waterloo West quarterback Carter Maske rushed three yards for a touchdown and a 7-6 lead with 7:14 left in the third.

Wartburg’s Ben Weepie recovered a fumbled punt by Coe at the Kohawk 24 to get its big break. Ben Bryant had runs of 12 and 11 to set up a 1-yard touchdown pass to Brett Meyer for a 14-7 lead with 2:43 left in the third.