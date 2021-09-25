Wartburg opens A-R-C play with win over Coe

WAVERLY – A turnover and a big punt returned allowed Wartburg College to have a successful American Rivers Conference football opener Saturday at Walston-Hoover Stadium.
Trailing Coe College, 7-6, in the third, the Knights used those two big plays to surge to a 28-7 victory
Wartburg improved to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in A-R-C play.
It was a battle from the start as neither team could get much going in the first half and when one of them did the drives would stall.
The Knights fortunately got 22 and 26-yard field goals from Kain Eagle to lead 6-0 at the break.
The second half started the same way before each team took advantage of the a turnover to score points.
Coe turned a Knight fumble into a 7-6 lead as former Waterloo West quarterback Carter Maske rushed three yards for a touchdown and a 7-6 lead with 7:14 left in the third.
Wartburg’s Ben Weepie recovered a fumbled punt by Coe at the Kohawk 24 to get its big break. Ben Bryant had runs of 12 and 11 to set up a 1-yard touchdown pass to Brett Meyer for a 14-7 lead with 2:43 left in the third.
The Knights then put the game away early in the fourth when JoJo McNair returned a punt 64 yards for a touchdown and Nate Link returned an interception for a touchdown to help the Knights finish off the Kohawks (3-1, 1-1).
Wartburg defender Nate Link capped off the scoring by returning an interception 43 yards for a score with 5:58 left in the game
The Knights defense held Coe to just 11 first downs and only 182 total yards in a dominating effort.
Wartburg quarterback Jace Moore completed passes for 11 different receivers as he threw for 204 yards on 26 of 34 passing. Running backs Ben Bryant and Hunter Clausen each had four catches.
The Bryant-Clasen duo combined for 20 rushes for 118 yards.
Wartburg out-gained Coe, 373 to 182.
The Knights will return to action next Saturday at Central College in a 1 p.m. kickoff in Pella.
A perfect start
In volleyball action inside Levick Arena, Wartburg defeated Carleton College 25-16, 25-13, 25-9, and Augustana, Ill., 25-10, 25-21, 25-12 Saturday as the Knights finished their own invitational a perfect 4-0.
The 10th-ranked squad improved to 17-0 with the wins and host conference rival Luther College Wednesday in a 7:30 p.m. match.
Saturday, Kylie Bildstein had 11 kills in the win over Augustana. Allison Fiegenbaum added 7. Katie Foster had 29 digs.
Then against Carleton, Bildstein had eight kills, while Jayme Willemssen and Zaiah Quirk each had seven. Foster had 15 digs.