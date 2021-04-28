Wartburg mourns the loss of Buzz Levick

WAVERLY — Wartburg College lost a legend on Monday, as former longtime Wartburg men’s basketball head coach and professor emeritus of physical education Lewis “Buzz” Levick passed away at the age of 94.

Levick was the head men’s basketball coach at Wartburg from 1965 to 1993, compiling a 510-226 record, winning 14 Iowa Conference championships (including nine consecutive from 1967-1975), and making 13 postseason tournaments.

His teams twice reached the NCAA quarterfinals, seven players were named All-Americans, and 58 were All-Conference selections. He was named Iowa Conference Coach of the Year nine times.

At the time of his retirement in 1993, he was ranked 28th among the winningest men’s collegiate coaches and was one of only 65 coaches in the nation with 500 or more wins. He was inducted into the Des Moines Registers Hall of Fame in 1998, the Wartburg Athletics Hall of Fame in 1999, was recognized as an honorary Wartburg alumnus in 2014, and in 2019 was honored as a Wartburg medal recipient for his inspiring commitment and loyalty to former players and his longtime service to the college.

“Buzz Levick was an amazing person and coach,” said Wartburg athletic director and head football coach Rick Willis. “His impact stretches over all of Iowa and beyond, and will continue to for years to come. His loyalty and commitment to Wartburg and our student-athletes was remarkable. Buzz will always be a Wartburg legend and treasure who we will miss greatly.”

