Wartburg men secure first NCAA Division III outdoor track and field national title
NCAA DIVISION III TRACK AND FIELD

Wartburg men secure first NCAA Division III outdoor track and field national title

Wartburg national title

Members of the Wartburg College men's track and field team hoist their national championship trophy Saturday in Greensboro, North Carolina. 

 TRENT JACKSON, Wartburg Media Relations

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Marcus Newsom’s Wartburg College men’s track and field program now has an outdoor national championship team trophy in its possession.

Wartburg secured its first NCAA Division III outdoor national title Saturday afternoon with 54 points at North Carolina A&T State University. Wisconsin-Eau Claire finished second with 49 and Wisconsin-Oshkosh was third with 48 points.

Wartburg finished the meet with its men’s team accounting for 11 all-American performances.

The Knights entered the final event, the 4x400-meter relay, tied for first with the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

Wartburg’s quartet of Dallas Wright, Dalton Martin, Wyatt Schmidt and Derrick Smith came up clutch and placed third in 3:12.47, just ahead of fifth-place Eau Clare (3:13.01) for a dramatic finish to the championship. The Knights had qualified in the decisive 4x400 with the seventh-fastest time.

Relays were a strength throughout the meet for Wartburg.

Wright, Riley Nolan, Randy Williams and Smith opened Saturday with a third place finish in the 4x100 in 40.82. Wright added a second-place effort in the 400-meter run in 46.83 and Smith was fifth in the 200 in 21.46.

Waterloo native Deyton Love finished as an all-American for Wartburg with a sixth-place time of 14.51 in the 110-meter hurdles.

Wartburg’s distance runners Joe Freiburger and Christopher Collet finished fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 5,000-meter run. Matt Heinzman was seventh in the 1,500 with a time of 3:48.07.

NCAA West PrelimAt College Station, Texas, the University of Northern Iowa track and field team concluded action Saturday at the NCAA West Preliminary meet hosted by Texas A&M.

The Panthers’ 4x100-meter relay finished 19th overall with a time of 45.53. Members of the relay were junior Rylan Santi, freshman LIbby Wedewer, graduate student Taylor Raines and freshman Paishence Johnson.

Dallas Wright 2021

Wright

 Wartburg media relations
Dalton Martin 2021

Martin

 Wartburg Media Relations
Wyatt Schmidt 2021

Schmidt

 Wartburg media relations
Derrick Smith 2021

Smith

 Wartburg media relations
