Wartburg men secure first NCAA Division III outdoor track and field national title

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Marcus Newsom’s Wartburg College men’s track and field program now has an outdoor national championship team trophy in its possession.

Wartburg secured its first NCAA Division III outdoor national title Saturday afternoon with 54 points at North Carolina A&T State University. Wisconsin-Eau Claire finished second with 49 and Wisconsin-Oshkosh was third with 48 points.

Wartburg finished the meet with its men’s team accounting for 11 all-American performances.

The Knights entered the final event, the 4x400-meter relay, tied for first with the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

Wartburg’s quartet of Dallas Wright, Dalton Martin, Wyatt Schmidt and Derrick Smith came up clutch and placed third in 3:12.47, just ahead of fifth-place Eau Clare (3:13.01) for a dramatic finish to the championship. The Knights had qualified in the decisive 4x400 with the seventh-fastest time.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Relays were a strength throughout the meet for Wartburg.

Wright, Riley Nolan, Randy Williams and Smith opened Saturday with a third place finish in the 4x100 in 40.82. Wright added a second-place effort in the 400-meter run in 46.83 and Smith was fifth in the 200 in 21.46.