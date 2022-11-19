Wartburg men second, women third at NCAA cross country championships

LANSING, Mich. – Junior Christopher Collet finished seventh in 25 minutes and 6 seconds leading Wartburg College to a runner-up finish at the 2022 NCAA Division III cross country championships Saturday.

The Knights finished with 129 points as they were edged by MIT’s 82 points.

Sophomore Jacob Green was 22nd in 25:26.1, while sophomore Connor Lancial was 34th, senior Morgan Shirley-Fairbairn was 41st and sophomore Sam Schmitz was 47th.

It was an equally banner day for the Wartburg women, who finished third.

The Knights (178) finished behind Johns Hopkins (144) and the University of Chicago (147) in the standings.

Junior Aubrie Fisher led the Knights finishing in 14th place in 22:15.2.

Sophomore Lexi Borwn was 16th, sophomore Ellie Meyer was 22nd, and sophomore Shaelyn Hostager was 33rd.