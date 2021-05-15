 Skip to main content
Wartburg men first, women second at ARC Outdoor Track and Field championships
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Wartburg men first, women second at ARC Outdoor Track and Field championships

DUBUQUE – The Wartburg College men claimed an American Rivers Conference outdoor track and field title Saturday with a 247 points.

The Knights got event victories from Riley Barrett in the decathlon (6,448 points), Joe Freiburger in the 10,000 (30:45.45), Matt Henizman in the 1,500 (3:51.27), Dallas Wright in the 110 hurdles (14.27) and 400 hurdles (51.72), Derrick Smith in the 100 (10.64) and 200 (21.52.).

Wright’s times in the 110 and 400 hurdles were both ARC championship marks and his time in the 110 hurdles is the all-time best mark in conference history.

Wartburg also won the 4x100 in a championship record time of 41.13. Wright, Riley Nolan, Randy Williams and Smith made up that team. The 4x400 team of Zach Abbey, Deyton Love, Wyatt Schmidt and Dalton Martin won in 3:18.03.

In the women’s competition, Wartburg finished second with 184 points.

Breya Christopher won the high jump (1.68 meters), Aubrie Fisher took the 3,000 steeplechase (11:08.06), 1,500 (4:49.75), and 5,ooo (17:11.96) and Belle Albers the pole vault (3.12m).

