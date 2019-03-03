WAVERLY -- Wartburg College will send a large contingent of athletes to the NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships Friday and Saturday in Boston, Mass.
The Knights have qualified in six women's and six men's events.
Women's qualifiers are Alanna Muhammad (60), Cassidy Christopher (3,000), Carina Collet (5,000), Maggi Bjustrom (60 hurdles), Anan Rehberg (shot put) and the 4x400 of Belle Tyynismaa, Carson McSorely, Lily Campbell and Jackie Ganshirt.
Men's qualifiers are Mark Schulz and Dalton Martin (800), Casey Roberts (mile), Caleb Appleton (3,000), Sam Pinkowski and Joe Freiberger (5,000), Famiek Cook (long jump) and the distance medley relay of Roberts, Cook, Schulz and Pinkowski).
