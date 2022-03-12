Wartburg holds on to win DIII National Championship

As Friday came to an end, the Wartburg College wrestling team held a comfortable lead over the rest of the field at the NCAA DIII National Championships.

Heading into the finals, they were hanging on by a thread.

After six of the seven wrestlers that Wartburg sent to nationals advanced to the semifinals, all but one of them were defeated and forced to settle for the consolation bracket. The lone wrestler who made it to the finals, Zayren Terukina at 141, finished his junior season in second place after losing a 3-2 decision to Jordin James of University of Mount Union.

Entering the finals, Wartburg still held a 79-78 lead over Wabash College, but Wabash had three wrestlers competing in the finals while Terukina was it for the Knights. Wabash's first wrestler lost, but when Terukina lost as well, Wartburg had to cross their fingers, hold their breath and hope that Wabash's other two wrestlers went down as well.

Against the odds, they did.

Though the mood around the Knights for much of Saturday evening was one of disappointment, they still held on to win the team DIII National Championship with a final team tally of 79 points. It's the 15th national title in school history, which extends their NCAA DIII record.

To head coach Eric Keller, however, it wasn't the points that made it a successful weekend; it was the effort his wrestlers gave.

"The effort toady was good," he said. "We didn't capitalize on all of our opportunities, but for us the bottom line is...we gave a full effort. That's success to us."

Terukina didn't have much trouble getting to the championship match. Entering the weekend at 24-2 on the year, he won his first match by 10-1 major decision over Zach Sato from the University Of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. In the quarters, he won a 11-6 decision against Hayden Brown of Johnson & Wales University. Finally, he became the lone Wartburg wrestler to reach the finals by winning a 12-0 MD over Brandon Woody of Averett University.

Once there, however, he was unable to bring home the gold. Terukina managed two escape points, but was unable to get the extra two points he needed as his apparent take down came after the clock hit zero. Though disappointed, he had a smile on his face with his family around him after the match.

"It feels alright," Terukina said. "Not what I wanted, but I still wrestled my ass off. Came up short, but all I can do is keep my head up and keep working."

The Knights' outstanding start on Friday is what ended up winning them their 15th national title as their Saturday performance was one to forget.

125 pounder Brady Kyner entered Saturday with hopes of advancing to the finals. Instead, he was upended in two straight competitions, first in the semifinals against Jacob Decatur of Baldwin Wallace University by 5-4 decision. In the consolation semis, he was bested in sudden victory 6-4 by Samuel Braswell of Averett University. Kyner found redemption by closing out his season with a win in the the 5th place match over Riley Parker of Washington & Lee University by 6-4 decision.

Kyner finishes the year 13-3.

Joe Pinns (26-6) was the lone Wartburg wrestler to start the day not wrestling for a spot in the finals as he went to the consolation bracket on Friday. Saturday was unkind to the 133 pounder as he dropped both of his matches, first by 6-5 decision to Josh Wilson of Greensboro College. He finished the tournament in 8th place after being defeated by 9-3 decision in the 7th place match against Zach Thompson of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

149 pounder Kristian Rumph (28-5) won both of his Friday matches by decision, but he couldn't make it three in a row as he was bested by a 4-3 decision against Michael Petrella of Baldwin Wallace University. He was then defeated by fall in 4:59 by Alex Barr of Wabash. He had a bit of redemption in his final match, winning 5th place by fall in 2:32 over Ryan Fleck of the University of Chicago.

David Hollingsworth had as bad of a break as you could imagine on Saturday. He was injured late in his match against Nathan Lackman Rhode Island College, which he lost by 4-2 decision, and was forced to forfeit his final two matches for medical reasons. As such he finishes the year in 6th place with a record of 23-6.

Keller said after the match that Hollingsworth "blew out" his ACL.

Possibly the most surprising outcome of the weekend would be that of 174 pounder Zane Mulder. He entered the day undefeated on the season at 24-0, but found himself down 8-0 in points entering the third period of his semifinal match against Michael Ross of Johnson and Wales. He managed to battle back and tie it up with mere seconds left, but Ross was able to secure an extra two points just before the clock expired to take a 10-8 decision. Mulder won a 9-1 MD in the consolation semis, but he was again bested in the 3rd place match in sudden victory 3-1 against Jacob Krakow of Loras College. Mulder ends the year 25-2 with a 4th place finish at nationals.

Finally, Kyle Briggs at 184 entered the day at 16-2. Like all but one Wartburg wrestlers, he was bested in the semis when he lost a 5-3 decision to Paul Detwiler of U.S. Coast Guard Academy. He rebounded nicely, however, as he won his consolation semifinal by 8-4 decision before taking 3rd place by 2-0 decision over Shane Liegel of Loras College.

Despite all of those losses on Saturday, however, the Wartburg Knights are still this years DIII National Wrestling Champions.

