WAVERLY — Being No. 1 in the middle of August is not the same as being No. 1 in November.
The Wartburg College women’s volleyball team was picked to win the American Rivers Conference in a preseason poll of coaches, but co-head coach Jennifer Walker doesn’t put much stock into that poll.
“We don’t talk about it a whole lot. We don’t make it a big deal,” Walker said. “We talk more about the culture in our gym and what is expected of us day-in, day-out.
“We are in this moment right now, and nothing else matters. We don’t talk about where we are ranked, we talk about going for four in a row.”
The Knights went 25-6 last season and return four key contributors in middle blocker Kylie Bildstein, first-team all-conference outside hitter Lizzy Blough, setter Mallary Erbes, and 2017 IIAC Freshman of the Year Katie Foster of Charles City, who led Wartburg with 622 digs.
Wartburg does need to replace 6-foot-3 Aryn Jones, who led the Knights with 443 kills last year.
“Who knows where we are going to be on Labor Day weekend, but we do look pretty strong at this point,” said Walker.
MEN’S SOCCER: Picked to finish fourth in the American Rivers Conference, the Knights return several key players from an 8-5-5 team, including senior captains Ayo Adebayo, Ben Johnson and Nick Schwake.
Johnson led the team with eight goals in 2017.
“Overall it is the understanding by our players of what we need to do day to day,” head coach Mike Madigan said.
WOMEN’S SOCCER: A large senior class numbering nine will lead the way for the Wartburg women’s soccer team. The Knights were picked to finish fourth in the ARC after a 10-6-4 season.
Wartburg will have to fill a big void left by Morgan Neuendorf, who led the team with 13 goals and 31 points a season ago.
“I think you are going to see a more team scoring effort out there,” said head coach Tiffany Pins. “My hope is we are more versatile and it is not just a one person situation.”
Nicole Adair, a senior from Reinbeck, is the Knights’ top returning scorer after tallying six goals in 2017
WOMEN’S TENNIS: Head coach Chris Gustas returns his top seven players from a squad that tied a school record for wins after going 16-8 last fall.
Waverly native Hannah Fox played No. 1 in 2017 and is back along with Lauren O’Brian, Gabby Olejniczak, Alex Petersen, Sydney Powers, Ashley Rottinghaus and Sydney Rottinghaus.
“We beat some good teams, pushed some solid teams. There is a lot of enthusiasm coming into the season because we did bring almost everyone back,” Gustas said.
WOMEN’S GOLF: The Knights return one of the top players in the nation in senior Brook Klostermann, who was Wartburg’s first Women’s Golf Coaches Association first-team All-American.
The Dyersville native posted a stroke average of 75.1 over 20 rounds last year, including a seventh-place at the NCAA Division III championships.
“We had an incredible season last year,” head coach Greg Bodensteiner said. “We won the (conference title) for the 11th time in the last 13 years, and qualified for the national championships.
“We are excited to build off that, and the nice piece for us is we have the cornerstone of that back for us for one more year.”
Three other area players are on the Knights’ roster — Mackenzie Roberts of Cedar Falls, Victoria Speltz of New Hampton and Hanna Zikuda of Waterloo West.
CROSS COUNTRY: On the men’s side, Wartburg returns four runners who helped the Knights finish 20th at the NCAA meet, including Sam Pinkowski, who was the highest finishing freshman (46th) at the NCAA championships.
Junior Caleb Appleton, senior Casey Roberts and sophomore Joe Freiburger also return for coach Ryan Chapman.
On the women’s side, All-American Carina Collet returns after a tremendous freshman season that saw her finish eighth at the NCAA championships.
