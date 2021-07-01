Wartburg College's Rick Willis stepping into new role at school

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Willis coached 44 All-Americans, 14 Academic All-Americans, six conference MVPs, and a two-time Gagliardi Trophy Finalist in Matt Sacia and a two-time Gagliardi Semifinalist, Logan Schrader. He was named the Conference Coach of the Year in 1999, 2010, 2013, 2014, and 2017; GTE West Regional Coach of the Year from the American Football Coaches Association in 1999 and 2017; and D3football.com Regional Coach of the Year in 2014.

Chris Winter, a 2017 Wartburg Athletic Hall of Fame inductee, has been promoted to head football coach after serving on the Knights’ staff the past 16 years. He has been defensive coordinator since 2011 and was promoted to assistant head coach in 2013. He is a 2004 Wartburg graduate.

“I am extremely excited and grateful to receive the opportunity to lead the Wartburg football team,” Winter said in a release. “This has been a goal of mine since my coaching career started and is truly a dream come true.

“The experience I had as a student-athlete at Wartburg impacted my life significantly, and shaped who I am today. My goal is for our football program to continue to have that same impact on our current student-athletes as well as future Knights.”

Willis said Winter was an obvious choice to replace him.