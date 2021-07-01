Wartburg College's Rick Willis stepping into new role at school

WAVERLY – Wartburg College head football coach and director of athletics is moving into a new role at the college.
Willis, in two stints as the Knights head coach, compiled a 185-46 overall record in 21 seasons. He won 11 Iowa Conference championships and coached 11 teams to the NCAA Division III playoffs.
On Aug. 1, Willis will transition into the role of Wartburg’s inaugural vice president of student recruitment. He will remain as director of athletics through the end of July. In his new position, Willis will oversee the Admissions and Financial Aid offices, Athletic Department and the Wartburg-Waverly Sports & Wellness Center.
Current Wartburg College head athletic trainer Ryan Callahan will serve as interim athletic director beginning in August.
“It has been a great honor to lead the football program for 21 seasons and the athletic department for nearly 17 years,” Willis said. “The support from the Waverly and Wartburg communities has been special and greatly appreciated. There are so many great memories and people to thank, but especially my family, our committed coaches past and present, and the unbelievably spirit and talented student-athletes I have had the opportunity to coach and mentor over the years.”
In addition to his 11 conference titles, Willis coached
Willis coached 44 All-Americans, 14 Academic All-Americans, six conference MVPs, and a two-time Gagliardi Trophy Finalist in Matt Sacia and a two-time Gagliardi Semifinalist, Logan Schrader. He was named the Conference Coach of the Year in 1999, 2010, 2013, 2014, and 2017; GTE West Regional Coach of the Year from the American Football Coaches Association in 1999 and 2017; and D3football.com Regional Coach of the Year in 2014.
Chris Winter, a 2017 Wartburg Athletic Hall of Fame inductee, has been promoted to head football coach after serving on the Knights’ staff the past 16 years. He has been defensive coordinator since 2011 and was promoted to assistant head coach in 2013. He is a 2004 Wartburg graduate.
“I am extremely excited and grateful to receive the opportunity to lead the Wartburg football team,” Winter said in a release. “This has been a goal of mine since my coaching career started and is truly a dream come true.
“The experience I had as a student-athlete at Wartburg impacted my life significantly, and shaped who I am today. My goal is for our football program to continue to have that same impact on our current student-athletes as well as future Knights.”
Willis said Winter was an obvious choice to replace him.
“Chris Winter has earned the opportunity to be Wartburg’s head football coach,” Willis said. “He is a Knight and has demonstrated an unbelievable and unwavering commitment to Wartburg and our football program for over 20 years. He has excelled in every aspect professionally and is impressive as a coach both technically and strategically.