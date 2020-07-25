Wartburg College announces 2020 Hall of Fame class

Hannah Baker, a 12-time Iowa Conference Champion and a 13-time All-American, graduated from Wartburg in 2010 and was a four-year member of the women's track & field team. A member of three national championship squads, Baker rounded out her career by anchoring Wartburg's 1,600-meter relay to a national title. It was her fifth career national title, as she previously ran on championship-winning 1,600-meter relays at the 2007, 2008, and 2009 NCAA outdoor and 2009 NCAA indoor meets. She graduated as the Iowa Conference record holder in the indoor 400-meter dash (56.63 seconds), outdoor 400-meter dash (54.56), and as a member of the indoor 4x200-meter relay (1:41.54). She also holds Wartburg school records in the indoor and outdoor 400-meter dash and as a member of five school-record relays. Baker was also named the Most Valuable Performer at the 2008 IIAC Indoor Track & Field Championships and the 2008 USTFCCCA Regional Athlete of the Year. An accomplished student-athlete on and off the track, Baker was an NCAA post-graduate scholar who graduated with a 3.98 grade-point average, was a three-time CoSIDA Academic All-America selection, and was the 2010 IIAC Conference Scholar Female Athlete of the Year. Hannah works at the University of Iowa Medical Center as a Genetic Counselor and lives in Kalona, Iowa with her husband, Taylor, and three sons.