Wartburg College announces 2020 Hall of Fame class

WAVERLY -- Wartburg College has announced its athletics Hall of Fame class of 2020 inductees.
The group includes Hannah (Baker) Bombei (women's track and field), Dan Hammes (football), Andy Hodge (men's cross country/track and field), Katie (Rapp) Houston (women's soccer), Collin Lane (men's soccer), Dusty Rhodes (wrestling), Matt Scherbring (baseball), Ryan Sturm (wrestling), and Bob Wachholz (football/men's track and field).
Hannah (Baker) Bombei '10
Women's Track & Field
Keota, Iowa
Hannah Baker, a 12-time Iowa Conference Champion and a 13-time All-American, graduated from Wartburg in 2010 and was a four-year member of the women's track & field team. A member of three national championship squads, Baker rounded out her career by anchoring Wartburg's 1,600-meter relay to a national title. It was her fifth career national title, as she previously ran on championship-winning 1,600-meter relays at the 2007, 2008, and 2009 NCAA outdoor and 2009 NCAA indoor meets. She graduated as the Iowa Conference record holder in the indoor 400-meter dash (56.63 seconds), outdoor 400-meter dash (54.56), and as a member of the indoor 4x200-meter relay (1:41.54). She also holds Wartburg school records in the indoor and outdoor 400-meter dash and as a member of five school-record relays. Baker was also named the Most Valuable Performer at the 2008 IIAC Indoor Track & Field Championships and the 2008 USTFCCCA Regional Athlete of the Year. An accomplished student-athlete on and off the track, Baker was an NCAA post-graduate scholar who graduated with a 3.98 grade-point average, was a three-time CoSIDA Academic All-America selection, and was the 2010 IIAC Conference Scholar Female Athlete of the Year. Hannah works at the University of Iowa Medical Center as a Genetic Counselor and lives in Kalona, Iowa with her husband, Taylor, and three sons.
Dan Hammes '07
Football
Sigourney, Iowa
Dan Hammes was a four-year member of the Wartburg football team, graduating in 2007. A two-year team captain, Hammes was a Second Team All-Conference honoree during his sophomore and junior seasons and ranks among the top 10 in the Knights' record book in career rushing yards (2,961), rushing touchdowns (30), and total touchdowns scored (30). Hammes rushed for over 1,000 yards in a pair of seasons in Orange & Black and capped off his career in 2006 with D3football.com Third Team All-Region and First Team All-Conference laurels after rushing for 117.3 yards per game, the seventh highest yardage per game in Wartburg football history. Dan currently serves as the Deputy Commissioner of the American Rivers Conference and resides in Marion, Iowa with his wife Jen and daughter Ella.
Andy Hodge '08
Men's Cross Country/Track & Field
Marion, Iowa
Andy Hodge earned eight letters throughout his time as a cross country and track & field athlete at Wartburg, graduating in 2008. A seven-time All-Conference track & field honoree and three-time All-Conference and All-Region cross country athlete, Hodge garnered four All-America honors during his junior and senior years at Wartburg. In 2008, Hodge won the outdoor track & field 1,500-meter run national title, a record that he holds in the Wartburg track & field record book for his time of 3:46.89. An All-Academic member in 2008, Hodge ranks among the Wartburg track & field top 10 lists at in a pair of relays along with the sixth best indoor mile time of 4:15.27, including his record 1,500 time. He helped guide the Knights to an Iowa Conference cross country title in 2005 along with three conference titles for each indoor and outdoor championship throughout 2005-08. Andy resides in Solon, Iowa with his wife Stephanie and step-children Maddi and Abe. He works at United Beverage as an Account Manager.
Katie (Rapp) Houston '05
Women's Soccer
Bettendorf, Iowa
The Wartburg women's soccer program's career assists leader (33), Katie Rapp starred for the Knights from 2001-04 and totaled 73 points with 20 goals in 77 games played, guiding Wartburg to winning seasons in three of her four years in Orange & Black. A three-time First Team All-Conference member, Rapp set Wartburg single-season records during her freshman season in 2001 with 13 assists in 19 games, averaging 0.68 per game and followed up with a career-best nine goals during her sophomore season in 2002. Starting in every one of her games played at Wartburg, Rapp ranks among the top 10 career leaders in several statistical categories in the Wartburg record book. Katie resides in Clive, Iowa, with her husband Verne Houston '05, a fellow Hall of Fame member and the Wartburg men's soccer career goals leader. She is a home day care owner and has three children; Abbie, Josie, and Penny.
Collin Lane '05
Men's Soccer
Muscatine, Iowa
One of the top goalkeepers in Wartburg men's soccer history, Collin Lane earned four letters from 2001-04, graduating in 2005. The program's all-time shutout leader (20), Lane registered a 42-15-4 career record between the pipes, has made the most starts in program history with 64, and twice tallied Wartburg single-season records with eight shutouts in a season (2002, 2004). With over 400 career saves, Lane was a three-year team captain and helped guide the Knights to a pair of Iowa Conference tournaments titles (2003-04) along with Wartburg's first IIAC regular season crown and NCAA Tournament 'Elite 8' appearance during his senior year in 2004. Lane closed out his career with First Team All-Conference, First Team All-Region, and Third Team All-America honors in 2004 while setting a school record with a 0.56 goals against average, allowing just 11 goals in 24 games played. Collin works for Des Moines Public Schools as the Instructional Technology Coordinator and is the head boy's soccer coach at Dallas Center-Grimes High School. He resides in Grimes, Iowa with his wife Jannae (Holubar) '07 and their children, Addy and Cora.
Dusty Rhodes '97
Wrestling
Osage, Iowa
A 1997 Wartburg graduate, Dusty Rhodes wrestled for the Knights from 1994-97, compiling a career record of 94-23 as a three-time All-American and two-time Iowa Conference champion at the 134-pound weight class. During his senior season in 1997, Rhodes tallied a record of 39-5 with 12 major decisions, earned the IIAC MVP, and went on to win the national title at 134 lbs. Rhodes was a member of three consecutive Wartburg conference championship squads and was a vital piece of the Knights' first national championship team in 1996, taking sixth place at the national meet in his respective weight class. Dusty has spent the last 14 years as the Mason City High School wrestling head coach and guidance counselor, residing in Mason City, Iowa with his wife Molly and children, Jace and Hale.
Matt Scherbring '06
Baseball
Manchester, Iowa
Matt Scherbring, a 2006 Wartburg graduate, was a standout starting pitcher for the Wartburg baseball team from 2004-06, collecting a career record of 24-4 with 14 complete games, 139 strikeouts, and a 3.40 earned run average. A member of three consecutive Iowa Conference championship teams, Scherbring had his best season in 2005 in which the Knights won the IIAC Tournament championship and won a regional title to advance to the college world series. Scherbring set numerous Wartburg single-season records in '05, winning a school record 12 games on the mound with nine complete games while pitching over 100 innings. He earned the IIAC MVP award and was named an ABCA Third Team All-American. Matt resides in Anamosa, Iowa, with his wife Kari and two children Grady and Kendra, working for Cargill as an Environmental, Health, and Safety Manager.
Ryan Sturm '06
Wrestling
Armstrong, Iowa
A 2006 graduate, Ryan Sturm was a four-year member of the Wartburg wrestling team from 2001-04, earning three letters as part of Iowa Conference championship teams from 2002-04. Competing in both the 165 and 184-pound weight classes throughout this career, Sturm took fourth at the national meet at 165 lbs. to earn All-America honors in 2003 and was the 2004 national champion at 184 lbs. Sturm was a key factor as the Knights won national team championships in 2003 and 2004, compiling record-setting point totals. With a career record of 31-13, Sturm was also a two-time NWCA Scholar All-American. He resides in Smithville, Mo. with his wife Kristina and daughters Kailee and Myla. Ryan works as an Emergency room physician at Mosaic Hospital.
Bob Wachholz '64
Men's Track & Field/Football
Wausau, Wis.
Bob Wachholz graduated from Wartburg in 1964 and earned eight letters as a football and track & field student-athlete for the Knights. Wachholz played wide receiver on the football team, earning All-Conference and NAIA All-District honors in 1962 after hauling in 27 receptions for 325 yards with three touchdowns. He also earned All-Conference and All-District awards the following season and was named Wartburg's Athlete of the Month in November of 1963. His track & field career was headlined by a third-place javelin throw at the 1964 national meet, setting a school record at the time with a throw of 177-feet, one-inch. A retired investment baker, Bob resides in Oswego, Ill. He and his wife, Barbara, who passed away in 2013, have eight children.
