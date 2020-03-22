Wartburg baseball, softball was on the rise

Mueller addressed the challenge of an extended offseason with her players during their postseason meeting.

“I know it’s easy to feel that everything you worked for is now for nothing, but that’s not the case because we still were able to grow as a team,” Mueller said. “We still got better and stronger on the softball field and we still learned a lot about ourselves that we can use moving forward.

“We have two choices here. We can either shut down and not get any better throughout this time or we can still figure out the things that we can work on and get better moving forward, whether that’s our mental game, what we can do physically in the weight room or working on softball skills.

“I think come this time next year that’s what is going to separate the really good teams from the average teams.”

These athletes will now return home and try to make a difference in their communities.

“I think the shock is over and everybody is just trying to figure out how to do their part here related to the emergency situation we’ve got,” Holst said.

Wartburg’s campus is now vacant. A small community of students, athletes and musicians had one of their four years together cut short.

“I think one thing that happens from having teams together is it keeps everybody engaged and it enhances the quality of experience that student-athletes have, and to a certain degree, that their friends have and the spirit that it creates on a campus,” Wartburg athletics director Rick Willis said. “That all sort of comes together to affect the place as a whole. The bottom line is just the disappointment of not having the opportunity. Everybody is in the same situation. You can’t always control what happens, but we have to do the best job we can to control how we respond to it.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.