Wartburg baseball readies for 2020 season

WAVERLY -- Wartburg College has been picked to finish tied for fifth in an American Rivers Conference preseason poll.
The Knights are coming off a 13-26 season which included a 9-15 conference mark.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.
Coe College was picked to finish first.
Wartburg opens its 2020 season on Feb. 23 in Minneapolis, Minn. With a doubleheader against Bethel University at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Collection: Wartburg College Wrestling photos
Eric Keller 031119 NCAA championships
Kyle Briggs action
NCAA DIII Lower Midwest Regional Wrestling tournament
NCAA DIII Lower Midwest Regional Wrestling tournament
NCAA DIII Lower Midwest Regional Wrestling tournament
NCAA DIII Lower Midwest Regional Wrestling tournament
011019kw-wartburg-luther-wrestling-01
011019kw-wartburg-luther-wrestling-02
011019kw-wartburg-luther-wrestling-03
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!