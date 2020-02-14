Wartburg baseball readies for 2020 season
Wartburg baseball readies for 2020 season

WAVERLY -- Wartburg College has been picked to finish tied for fifth in an American Rivers Conference preseason poll.

The Knights are coming off a 13-26 season which included a 9-15 conference mark.

Coe College was picked to finish first.

Wartburg opens its 2020 season on Feb. 23 in Minneapolis, Minn. With a doubleheader against Bethel University at U.S. Bank Stadium.

