WAVERLY – Wartburg volleyball is back for the 2023 season, with two returning setters from the Cedar Valley looking to take the Knights to the next level.

After two years that were plagued with injuries, Grundy Center alum Emerson Kracht returned for a breakout season in 2022, tallying up 245 kills and 356 assists.

According to head coach Jennifer Walker, Kracht’s versatility was a major asset to the team that she looks to capitalize on further this season in the North Iowa Cedar League.

“Last year she was great, and we knew she was a very good setter – we liked that about her – and then we had her swinging a little bit more and went, ‘this kid can hit,’” Walker said. “And she really did bring a lot and make a huge difference in our offense last year.”

Kracht says that far from being discouraged, her injuries made her tougher.

“There was a lot of adversity that I went through, and I think that really helped me to be in the position that I was in,” Kracht said. “And as a leader, I learned a lot just from being a part of the team on the bench just cheering on my other teammates as I was hurt, but last year was really fun getting to play and being competitive again.”

Kracht isn’t the only Knight making a splash. Waverly-Shell Rock alum Sophie Sedgwick is eager to play her second season of college volleyball in her hometown. Standing next to Kracht, she notched 514 assists and 221 digs her freshman year and is eager to build, especially after last year’s disappointing finish.

“We kind of fell short of our goal last year. That kind of lit a spark under all of us,” she said. “And for me personally, I just have been getting in the gym, getting all those reps, really hammering down in my nutrition, and I’m just ready to go this year.”

One thing benefitting both women has been their friendship off the court. Though they played for different high schools, Kracht and Sedgwick were used to playing alongside each other in the Club Iowa Juniors. Playing together gave them plenty of time to gel, and when they reunited in 2022 they picked up where they left off.

According to Sedgwick, it’s benefited not only them, but the entire team.

“We for sure just have that really good mindset of just coming in wanting to be there for each other, helping the underclassmen grow, helping even our veterans out with things, and we just kind of have that leadership role setters should have.”

Beyond their performance on the court, Kracht said they are among each other’s best friends. Both set high standards for themselves and drive each other to set higher expectations.

“I think our relationship has really helped our team. We’re really good at pushing each other on the court, and we’re such good friends off the court that we really are there for each other,” Kracht said. “And I think a good relationship between the two of the same position is really important. It just keeps the team dynamic good and helps us lead each other.”

Kracht, Sedgwick and the Knights open the 2023 season Friday at the Pikes Peak Challenge in Colorado Springs against Hardin-Simmons University and Augustana College.

Photos: Wartburg wrestling vs. Augsburg, Jan. 26 WR Wartburg vs. Augsburg 7 WR Wartburg vs. Augsburg 2 WR Wartburg vs. Augsburg 9 WR Wartburg vs. Augsburg 1 WR Wartburg vs. Augsburg 8 WR Wartburg vs. Augsburg 12 WR Wartburg vs. Augsburg 11 WR Wartburg vs. Augsburg 13 WR Wartburg vs. Augsburg 5 WR Wartburg vs. Augsburg 10 WR Wartburg vs. Augsburg 6 WR Wartburg vs. Augsburg 4 WR Wartburg vs. Augsburg 3