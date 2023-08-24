CEDAR FALLS – The Northern Iowa volleyball team will kick off its 2023 season Friday with a match against Villanova at the Western Michigan Tournament. When the 2 p.m. match starts, the Panthers will unveil for the first time how they will fill their biggest need after graduating first-team all-Missouri Valley Conference middle blockers Carly Spies and Inga Rotto.

Senior Olivia Tjernagel, who plays both middle and right, figures to be in the thick of the mix, and redshirt sophomore Layanna Green and redshirt freshmen Chloe Largent are also back.

The Panthers also addressed their need by bringing in New Hampshire transfer Kara Oxenknecht and freshmen Kaitlyn Sellner.

“It is a battle out there,” said Tjernagel who was named the Most Valuable Player at last year’s MVC Championships. “There are a lot of us fighting for the spot. It is definitely not a given, and Bobbi (UNI head coach Bobbi Petersen) makes sure we know that. We are all working hard for this.”

Tjernagel recorded 225 kills and 79 total blocks in 24 starts, but was at her absolute best in the postseason recording 31 kills in the MVC tournament, and then knocking down 13 kills while hitting .632 in a first-round NCAA victory over Florida State.

Petersen said it would be easy to slot Tjernagel in as a starter at middle, but the 6-0 senior, junior eligibility wise, could be equally as valuable starting at right-side hitter.

“Olivia is obviously one of our best players on our team and she makes it hard for us because she is so good at middle and she is so good at right,” Petersen said. “I think one of the things is what can everybody else do, and how do we utilize her? I could see us utilizing her in both positions.”

After Tjernagel there is not a lot of experience at middle from a player who has worn the Purple and Gold.

Green has played in exactly one set in two seasons, and Largent redshirted in 2022. Waterloo West grad Kaylissa Arndorfer has played in 343 sets over 103 matches in her career is another player who could fill in, but Petersen says Arndorfer is at her best when she is playing on the right.

“Green has been with us a couple of years and is the fastest middle we have,” Petersen said. “I have no doubt she can score for us. She is a little bit smaller block but has great instincts and always finds a way to get a touch on the block. Chloe is a person who has played left and right and now at middle, and she is really improved.”

Oxenknecht brings a ton of experience to the table. She was named America East Rookie of the Year last fall after recording 207 kills and 111 total blocks in 103 sets for New Hampshire.

And Sellner, Petersen says, is one of the best middles UNI has had in terms of not being overwhelmed.

“Usually, middle is the position you come in and you’re like should I be here,” Petersen said. “You are running circles and trying to block everything and she does not look that way (overwhelmed) at all.”

College volleyball: Three things we learned at Northern Iowa's media day With several key contributors back including Missouri Valley Conference Setter of the Year Tayler Alden and MVC Tournament MVP Olivia Tjernagel, the Panthers figure to build on an impressive 2022 season in 2023.

Petersen said the middle blocker position is a one where her coaching staff couldn’t say ahead of Friday’s match this is our lineup.

“That is a lot of fun. It has a lot of challenges, but a lot of fun as well,” Petersen said.

Tjernagel says the biggest thing for group is to keep everything in perspective.

“We have a freshman middle coming in, a transfer middle coming and you have to realize you are going to go through bumps in the road and it isn’t always going to be perfect,” Tjernagel said. “You are going to fail and you are going to learn from that failure. It is overcoming that and giving yourself grace. That is super important, too.”

UNI wraps up its trip to Kalamazoo with a pair of matches Saturday, 9 a.m. against Wisconsin-Milwaukee and 5 p.m. against the host Broncos.

