DAYTON, Ohio – When Alayna Yates walks through the campus of the University of Dayton and into the volleyball-only Thomas J. Frericks Athletic and Convocation Center, she describes it as a magical experience.

It wasn’t that long ago, that Yates felt the same way about the University of Northern Iowa’s McLeod Center.

Growing up, Yates said, she attended many, many home Panther volleyball matches wearing the Purple and Gold of her favorite collegiate team.

On Sept. 15, Yates will walk back into the McLeod Center once again, but this time the 6-foot-6 middle blocker will be in the Blue and Red of the 25th-ranked Dayton Flyers.

A prep standout at Cedar Falls where she helped lead the Tigers to Class 5A state championships in 2017 and 2019, Yates is excited to play a match in her hometown.

“I remember last year our Director of Operations (Kaylee Thomas) came up and said were going to play in a tournament in Cedar Falls,” Yates recalled. “I was like you are kidding, right? It is just crazy and I’m excited.

“My mom is really excited. She has been blowing it up on Facebook.”

The Flyers, second in the A-10 last year, will play twice on Friday facing Northern Illinois at 11 a.m. and then UNI at 7 p.m. Dayton will finish its stay in Cedar Falls on Saturday with a Noon match against North Dakota.

“It is going to be an awesome experience,” Yates said. “I’m going to play against some of my former Six Pack teammates. My club coach, Jay Grassley, could be commentating … it is going to be a full-circle moment for me. I am excited.”

Yates has been an impact player for the Flyers in her three seasons. She was named to the Atlantic 10 all-rookie team in 2020 when the Flyers made the NCAA tournament, and then was selected to the A-10 Tournament Championship team in 2021 on a squad that reached the second round of the NCAAs.

Last fall, she made 28 starts and was second on the team and fifth in the conference with a .302 hitting percentage while averaging 1.04 blocks per set.

Additionally, Yates has been named to the A-10 Commissioner’s Honor Roll three times as she graduated this past May in just three years with a degree in Communications with a concentration in journalism.

She is now working on her master’s degree in communications and will finish that degree in December of 2024 after she takes advantage of her extra COVID-year of eligibility.

But Yates said her concentration right now is helping get the Flyers back to the NCAA tournament after they missed out last season and adds she feels more prepared to make an even bigger impact.

“My time here has been great,” Yates said. “Each year I feel I’ve learned new things. I remember my freshmen year we had some great senior leaders that I learned from. And each year has presented me with a new challenge.

“We say Iron Sharpens Iron all the time, and we have a lot of players pushing each other to be better. I feel I’ve gotten to a point heading into this season where I am playing with more confidence.”

Yates also said she could not have made a better decision than then the one she made to become a Flyer.

“I’ve met all my best friends here,” Yates said. “When I was younger, I never imagined a school in Ohio would be a perfect fit for me, but it has, and I’m so blessed and happy to be here.”

In addition to her homecoming match with UNI, Yates had an additional fun moment earlier this season when Dayton hosted Drake and she played against one of her best friends from her club days, Jada Wills of Dyersville Beckman.

The Flyers won that match, 3-2.

“A lot to be excited for this year,” Yates finished.

At 8-2, with its two losses to No. 12 Marquette and No. 2 Louisville, Dayton and Yates will provide a formidable foe for this weekend’s opponents.

Through 10 matches, Yates ranks third for the Flyers in kills with 87 while hitting a team-best .333, and she is second on the team in blocks with 39.

“Alayna Yates is from Cedar Falls,” Northern Iowa head coach Bobbi Petersen said Monday. “She is a middle blocker for them and a great player. [She has had] a great career there. It is kind of fun for her to come home and be in front of a lot family and friends, I am sure.”