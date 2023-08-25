KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Villanova rallied from a 2-1 deficit to top Northern Iowa, 20-25, 25-20, 15-25, 25-20, 19-17 Friday in the opening match of the Western Michigan volleyball tournament.

In the season opener for both squads, the Panthers opened with a strong showing before the Wildcats found their footing after UNI dominated the third set.

After Villanova took set four, the Wildcats looked to be on cruise control in set five taking a commanding 14-9 lead.

But Kira Fallert had back-to-back kills for the Panthers. An attack error by Villanova made it 14-12 before Olivia Tjernagel and Tayler Alden combined on a block. After a Wildcat time out, Tjernagel tied the match with a kill.

A service ace by Fallert gave UNI a 16-15 lead and the Panthers had a great swing to win the match but a nice defensive play by Villanova allowed them to extend the match further and the Wildcats eventually prevailed as UNI committed back-to-back attack errors to close out the match.

Fallert led UNI with 17 kills, while Tjernagel had 12. Emily Holterhaus and Layanna Green each had 10.

Alden dished out 49 assists and had 14 digs, while Erin Powers led the Panthers defensively with 19 digs.

UNI plays Milwaukee at 9 a.m. Saturday and then Western Michigan at 5 p.m.