FAYETTE -- Two 21-point first quarter leads blown. Four games lost by a touchdown or less.
After posting at least six wins in four consecutive seasons from 2013-17, 2018 was disastrous for an Upper Iowa football team that could not find a way to play an entire 60-minute game.
"No question," said Peacock 11th-year head coach Tom Shea Monday at Harms-Eischied Stadium in Fayette during UIU's annual media day if last year's fall to a 3-8 record was frustrating. "We want to be better and to do that, No. 1, is we have to be able to play 60 minutes."
Now three weeks until they open the 2019 season at Augustana University in Sioux Falls on Sept. 7, the Peacocks, picked to finish seventh in the Northern Sun South Division and 11th overall in the NSIC, vow to find a way to be a team that cannot only start fast, but finish strong.
"We just took our foot off the gas too often," junior offensive linemen Alex Schneider, a Waterloo West grad, said. "We got to keep pounding. Got to keep our feet on the gas, play four full quarters, which last year we didn't do too many times."
The Peacocks feel they have plenty of the right ingredients, but at the same time must replace some huge contributors off that 2018 squad.
First and foremost is quarterback Brent Lammers, who earned first-team all NSIC South Division honors after throwing for 2,800 plus yards and rushing for nearly 300 more. Two all-conference defenders also graduated in defensive linemen Jesse Hynek and linebacker Jordan Rommes.
"We have a number of positions that we have to evaluate real hard," Shea said of not only finding a No. 1, but finding depth, No. 2 and No. 3 guys.
Leading the way at quarterback is a player familiar to Northeast Iowa football fans, Reinbeck's Jake Schumann, who spent two years at Ellsworth Community College, redshirting one of them, and serving as Lammers back-up last year, completing 4 of 11 passes for 30 yards while appearing in three games.
"Right now, I'd say he is the guy, our go-to guy," Shea said.
You have free articles remaining.
Schumann, who lead Gladbrook-Reinbeck to back-to-back Class A state championship appearances, including winning the 2015 crown, says he's ready to take over.
Described as fleet of foot and more elusive than the bull-dozing style of Lammers, Schumann says he's ready for the task of leading UIU's offense which returns four receivers, Alex Stevens, Brandyn Tulloch, Bralin Simon and DJ Emsweller, that combined for 173 catches for 1,951 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2018.
"I just got to be consistent with everything I'm doing," Schumann said. "There is a lot of good stuff going on, it is just cleaning up the small errors and doing the little things right."
"He is a gamer," Shea added of Schumann."He is elusive. He can run the ball very well, and is very, very fast."
The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Schneider leads an offensive line that started at times three freshman last year and should be much improved with the likes of returning starters Carter Harris, Ed Gosche and Sam Jennings, and the addition of Jesup native Brian Sadler, a transfer from Iowa, who is listed at No. 1 right guard.
"Let's put it this way, I've got a lot of people telling me how good they are. A lot of people," Shea said of his offensive line. "I'm telling them how bad they are and how much work they got to do to get better."
Defensively, a lot will rest on Denver native Mitchel Seich. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound senior is a two-time honorable mention all-NSIC pick, and ranked fourth on the team in 2018 with 74 tackles, 10 1/2 for loss. He also picked off three passes from his middle linebacker position.
"I'm a little biased, but I don't think there is a better linebacker in the conference," Shea said.
Two other Denver natives, defensive backs Issac Barrett and Michael Sparkman are key returnees as are defensive linemen Erik Hansen, Adam Robison, Christian Ruff, Laith Smith and defensive back Daniel Ruffin.
"As a unit I think we are a pretty cohesive unit," Seich said. "We are really concentrating this year on flying all over the field, creating turnovers to set up our offense to score."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.