Update: American Rivers Conferences moves football, soccer and volleyball to spring

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR RAPIDS – The American Rivers Conference Presidents Council announced Tuesday the postponement of four sports from the fall to spring sports.

The decision came after the NCAA Board of Governors announced Friday additional restrictions on return to play and in the aftermath of its Aug. 5 decision that it would not hold any Division II or Division III championships in the fall.

Those sports are football, women’s and men’s soccer, and volleyball. The American Rivers intends to go forward with fall competition in women’s and men’s cross country, women’s golf, and women’s tennis.

Disappointed would be accurate according to Wartburg College director of athletics Rick Willis. At the same time, Wills said tremendous effort was put forth in attempt to have a fall season.

The conference had announced on July 28 it was moving forward with is fall seasons.