Updatde: American Rivers Conferences moves football, soccer and volleyball to spring

CEDAR RAPIDS – The American Rivers Conference Presidents Council announced Tuesday the postponement of four sports from the fall to spring sports.
The decision came after the NCAA Board of Governors announced Friday additional restrictions on return to play and in the aftermath of its Aug. 5 decision that it would not hold any Division II or Division III championships in the fall.
Those sports are football, women's and men's soccer, and volleyball. The American Rivers intends to go forward with fall competition in women's and men's cross country, women's golf, and women's tennis.
Disappointed would be accurate according to Wartburg College director of athletics Rick Willis. At the same time, Wills said tremendous effort was put forth in attempt to have a fall season.
The conference had announced on July 28th it was moving forward with is fall seasons.
“Proud of how hard everybody associated with our league worked trying to do everything we could to find a way to provide the best opportunities for all our student-athletes,” Willis said. “We really left no stone unturned in that effort. In the end, there were too many obstacles in the way and we didn’t feel like we could move forward in a way that meet all the requirements that were put out by the NCAA."
The American Rivers in its release said:
The Board of Governors put new mandates in its "Resocialization of Collegiate Sport" plan, the most concerning of which was the requirement to test regularly in several sports. Prior to Friday's announcement, the NCAA's member schools had the latitude to use local and state guidelines in their approach to practice and competition for the fall.
The NCAA previously referenced the "Resocialization" document as "... intended as a resource for member schools to use in coordination with applicable government and related institutional policies and guidelines." Friday's release changed that stance. The decision by the Association's highest governing body left the A-R-C's Presidents Council with no options.
The conference additionally said the discussion of winter sports also will take high priority in the coming weeks. The conference sponsors women's and men's basketball, women's and men's indoor track and field, and wrestling in the winter.
Willis said as of today he anticipates a full winter slate of athletic competition in the ARC with the caveat that much could happen in the next two months before those sports begin.
“It is a situation we are moving forward until we get to a point we can’t,” Willis said. “As a league we have focused on the fall situation and have not spent a lot of time discussing winter sports.
“The situation is very fluid and continues to evolve. Its two months before those sports get started. Now that we have a plan for the fall solidified then discussion on how to approach winter sports will move to the forefront.”
Willis added he does not anticipate reducing winter sport schedules saying the hopes is to have the most robust schedule and as many opportunities the league can have until it gets to appoint where it is forced to adjust.
“We are certainly hopeful we will be able to compete, but it is hard to say right now,” Willis said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!