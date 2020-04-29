Wisconsin native Johnson commits to Panthers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa wrestling team picked up a commitment from Wisconsin native Dajun Johnson Wednesday.

Johnson, who was ranked 7th at 170 in Intermat’s final prep rankings, announced his commitment on Twitter.

A two-time Wisconsin State champion, Johnson is a native of Whitefish Bay.

A double all-American at the Junior National Championships in Fargo last July, fifth in freestyle and sixth in Greco-Roman, Johnson was originally committed to Old Dominion, a program that was dropped in early April.

Johnson won Wisconsin state titles at 160 and 170 and projects to wrestle at 165 or 174 for the Panthers. He joins an already impressive haul for UNI head coach Doug Schwab.

The Panthers already had signed four-time state champion Cael Happel of Lisbon, Adam Allard of West Sioux, Wade Mitchell of Woodbury Central, Jakob Whitinger of Nashua-Plainfield, Ohio native Nevan Snodgrass, Florida standout Ethan Basile and Georgia state champion Julian Farber.

Happel third at 138 and Snodgrass third at 170, and Basile, 13th at 145, were also nationally ranked by Intermat.

Additionally, UNI added Penn State transfer Brody Teske of Fort Dodge.

