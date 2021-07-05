Waterloo East, UNI legend Bill Dotson passed away Saturday at age of 81

Dotson was also the Division I national runner-up in 1962 where he lost to Oklahoma’s Bill Carter, 6-4, in the championship match in Stillwater, Okla.

“Think about that. A Waterloo East state champion wrestling a Waterloo West state champion in the Division I national championship match,” Miller said. “And, it went to overtime. He should’ve won in 1962. He was ahead most of the match and got cradled late.”

Following his competitive career he coached and taught physical education at the University of New Mexico, Northern Michigan University and Western State College as well as at Waterloo East, Dubuque Senior and Cedar Falls.

“He was an all-state quarterback and all-state in baseball,” Miller said. “He was just one of those guys who made it easy. That was his mindset. That is what he projected.

“When he came to East my senior year and walked into the room he was probably 30, 31, and he could hop on one leg and still beat you."

Dotson in 1986 was inducted into the Iowa High School Hall of Fame.