UNI"s Schwab finding ways to get it done

“We’ve given our guys ideas on what to do, schedules and structure. We’ve got the right guys that are bought in and know that despite the challenges we are facing we can still improve as a person, a man, a wrestler, a brother, an athlete … that doesn’t change.”

The struggle, Schwab adds, is not just for the athletes.

Within the basis of the rules, he’s doing his best to stay connected. He’s had a Navy Seal talk to his athletes. He brought in former Minnesota National Champion head coach J. Robinson. Each of those Zoom sessions, Schwab says he is learned something that he will continue to use moving forward.

But Schwab like anyone else, has his daily struggles.

“The basis of my coaching is being hands on and in the presence of my athletes and I haven’t been able to do that,” Schwab said. “But for myself, and in general too, you can’t be so eager that you lose sight of what you are able to do today and that is kind of what I remind myself.

“Sometimes we get focused on what we can’t do and really there is so much we can work on and do to be stronger.”

Recruiting has also been a challenge.