UNI's Parker Keckeisen chases Olympic great for a spot of his own

Parker Keckeisen had a good year with the Northern Iowa wrestling program, but he says he’s only warming up for the road ahead.

“I want to win world Olympic titles at some point," he said. "I’m striving for that now, trying to get better. Like Roper says all the time, ‘chase David.’”

The David he’s chasing is Penn State great David Taylor, a two-time NCAA champion and Olympic gold medalist in the 184-lb. category, the same weight class Keckeisen wrestles in. According to Northern Iowa assistant wrestling coach Lee Roper, it’s the hope of measuring up and one day surpassing Taylor that keeps Keckeisen motivated and always on the attack whenever he hits the mat.

“Those tournaments are the target and we talk a lot about how the more difficult the target is, the goal you’re trying to accomplish, the more skills you’re going to acquire along the way,” Roper said. “It takes a certain level to win the Big 12. It’s going to take a little bit more to win the NCAA. It takes a different kind of toughness to win world and Olympic titles.”

It was that tenacity that attracted Roper and his colleague Randy Pugh to their future pupil when they first saw him wrestle as a junior for Nicolet High School in Glendale, Wisconsin. During the state tournament, Roper said, they were there to recruit the student on the mat next to him. Keckeisen was just “the guy with the strange last name.”

Keckeisen himself would admit that he hadn’t come into this own yet as a wrestler then, but Pugh happened to spot him and point him out.

“And then we just started watching those explosive movements more and more, and there was just a way he moved on the mat and almost a confidence about him too," Roper said. "(There was) a certainty in his movements that we really liked."

Coming off his 2021-22 season, Keckeisen has gone from a “happy accident” in the recruiting process to one of Northern Iowa’s best wrestlers as a two-time Big 12 champion, a two-time NCAA medalist, an All-American and first team academic for the Big XII.

Keckeisen has also built a solid dynamic with Roper and head coach Doug Schwab, with each of them imparting a different style on him to apply.

“Roper is very similar in his approach to my club coach, and that’s very technical and break down and sparring," Keckeisen. "Doug has a personality trait of mine … that Iowa-style ‘go hard.' I think that I have a good mesh in between the two.”

But Keckeisen is still chasing David Taylor. He’s taken down Dakota Geer of Oklahoma State and Marcus Coleman from Iowa State. He's taken down Bernie Truax from Cal Poly at the NCAA tournament as well. But he wants to go from third to first. The good news, according to Roper, is that Keckeisen knows what he wants.

“When you’ve got the target, it’s a lot easier to be on task," Roper said. "You know the direction your time and energy’s going into and that’s what everybody’s got a finite amount of. We’ve only got 24 hours in a day, and setting those targets for certain tournaments or certain people that you know that the majority of your time should be spent towards.”

