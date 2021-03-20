UNI's Parker Keckeisen caps off incredible season with a third-place finish

“Today, it was just go take it,” Keckeisen said. “That was the mindset. Got to give yourself opportunities to score and go score. I wished I opened up a bit more. But I found a way to get it done. Honestly, that is probably the mindset of my weekend – find a way.”

The two victories by Keckeisen vaulted UNI into the Top 20 (19th) with 24.5 points, and it will be the Panthers fifth Top-20 finish under Schwab.

UNI will return all six of its national qualifiers – Brody Teske, Triston Lara, Austin Yant, Lance Runyon and Carter Isley. Everyone, except for Runyon, who medically defaulted out of the tournament because of an injury, won a match and scored points for the Panthers.

Keckeisen said there was something he learned while going 5-1 in his first NCAA championships and hopes his teammates learned, too.

“The wins and losses give me more belief that I deserve to be there, that I am capable of winning a national title,” Keckeisen said. “I’m capable and kind of you just got to go take it. People aren’t going to give you a national title. You have to go physically take it from them. That is kind of what I learned and can grow from.”