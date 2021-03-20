UNI's Parker Keckeisen caps off incredible season with a third-place finish

Parker Keckeisen’s season started with a loss.
A loss that meant Keckeisen would not begin the year in Northern Iowa’s starting lineup.
The Panther freshman wrestler from Glendale, Wisconsin could’ve taken a backseat at that point in time.
Spencer Lee, Jaydin Eierman and Michael Kemerer will compete for national titles, while Iowa leads the team race.
“After that loss…I wouldn’t say take a back seat but there was mental choice in there either to back off or keep going,” Keckeisen said of his wrestle-off loss to teammate Keegan Moore. “It took me a couple of days and then I got an opportunity and we rolled with it.
“It worked out pretty well.”
Worked out well?
It worked out so well Keckeisen did not lose another match until he lost Friday night in the 184-pound NCAA Division I wrestling national semifinals at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
Saturday, Keckeisen capped off one of the most impressive freshman seasons in UNI’s illustrious history with a 5-4 win over Rutger’s John Poznanski in the third place match.
Keckeisen finished 20-1 and his third-place finish is the best by a Panther freshmen in almost 70 years. In 1952, Bill Wieck took first at 157, one match after former Waterloo West star Jim Harmon took second at 147.
“It is cool and all that,” Keckeisen said of the history lesson. “I think it is to just help start building this program into one of the top programs in the country. Yeah, it is definitely cool and it builds momentum for people back home. For recruits coming in so we can get UNI into being one of the top dog programs which will be in a couple of years…next year.”
Keckeisen didn’t want to refresh his memory of his two-point, 6-4 loss, to top-seeded Aaron Brooks of Penn State Friday in the semifinals.
Instead, he refocused and went after the next best thing which was third.
“This whole season keeping his composure,” UNI head coach Doug Schwab said. “He didn’t’ get rattled by anything. It didn’t matter if it was a bad call or a tough match, his focus was always there.
Northern Iowa freshmen Parker Keckeisen is battled tested and prepared for 2021 NCAA wrestling championships.
“Now he knows where he is at, too,” continued Schwab. “Sometimes you almost have to have this experience and go through it. It gets you to another level. That guy got third as a freshman and lost one match all year.”
Keckeisen opened Saturday morning with a 6-2 decision over Brit Wilson of Northern Illinois in the consolation semifinals.
Like most of his matches this year, Keckeisen came out firing in the third place match against Poznanski scoring the opening takedown with 2:13 left in the first. Keckeisen’s escape in the third made it 3-1, and after Poznanski escaped to open the third, Keckeisen went and got another score for a 5-2 lead.
Poznanski escaped again and twice Keckeisen backed out of bounds instead of circling causing him to give a point to Poznanski for stalling. But true to his nature he was still attacking at the end of the match to close out the victory.
“Today, it was just go take it,” Keckeisen said. “That was the mindset. Got to give yourself opportunities to score and go score. I wished I opened up a bit more. But I found a way to get it done. Honestly, that is probably the mindset of my weekend – find a way.”
The two victories by Keckeisen vaulted UNI into the Top 20 (19th) with 24.5 points, and it will be the Panthers fifth Top-20 finish under Schwab.
UNI will return all six of its national qualifiers – Brody Teske, Triston Lara, Austin Yant, Lance Runyon and Carter Isley. Everyone, except for Runyon, who medically defaulted out of the tournament because of an injury, won a match and scored points for the Panthers.
Keckeisen said there was something he learned while going 5-1 in his first NCAA championships and hopes his teammates learned, too.
“The wins and losses give me more belief that I deserve to be there, that I am capable of winning a national title,” Keckeisen said. “I’m capable and kind of you just got to go take it. People aren’t going to give you a national title. You have to go physically take it from them. That is kind of what I learned and can grow from.”
Schwab paid one last bit of kudos to Keckeisen before telling the all-American and the rest of his Panther teammates that Detroit, 2022, will be here in the blink of an eye.
“Man, what an incredible year,” Schwab said of Keckeisein. “It builds momentum for our team. He led the way all year with how he has trained and how he has lived and goes out and competes. If you don’t like watching him compete than you hate wrestling…he hasn’t left a stone unturned with how he has trained.
“I know I love watching him compete.”
Results
Team Standings: 1. Iowa 119, 2. Penn State 113.5, 3. Oklahoma State 99.5, 4. Arizona State 74, 5. Michigan 69, 6. North Carolina State 68, 7. (tie) Minnesota and Missouri 64, 9. Ohio State 46.5, 10. Northwestern 45. 13. Iowa State 37.5, 19. Northern Iowa 24.5
Medal matches
125 POUNDS
Championship: Spencer Lee (Iowa) dec. Brandon Courtney (Arizona State), 7-0.
Third place: Patrick McKee (Minnesota) dec. Drew Hildebrandt (Central Michigan), 5-3.
Fifth place: Taylor LaMont (Utah Valley) dec. Sam Latona (Virginia Tech), 4-1.
Seventh place: Killian Cardinale (West Virginia) dec. Eric Barnett (Wisconsin), 12-7.
133 POUNDS
Championship: Roman Bravo-Young (Penn State) dec. Daton Fix (Oklahoma State), 4-2 SV.
Third place: Austin DeSanto (Iowa) dec. Korbin Myers (Virginia Tech), 10-6.
Fifth place: Lucas Byrd (Illinois) pinned Michael McGee (Arizona State), 6:17.
Seventh place: Chris Cannon (Northwestern) dec. Louis Hayes (Virginia), 11-3.
141 POUNDS
Championship: Nick Lee (Penn State) dec. Jaydin Eierman (Iowa), 4-2 SV.
Third place: Tariq Wilson (North Carolina State) dec. Sebastian Rivera (Rutgers), 15-5.
Fifth place: Dylan Duncan (Illinois) dec. Chad Red (Nebraska), 3-0.
Seventh place: Zachary Sherman (North Carolina) dec. Clay Carlson (South Dakota State), 11-4.
149 POUNDS
Championship: Austin O’Connor (North Carolina) dec. Sammy Sasso (Ohio State), 3-2.
Third place: Yaya Thomas (Northwestern) dec. Boo Lewallen, 5-3.
Fifth place: Brock Mauller (Missouri) dec. Kyle Parco (Fresno State), 8-5.
Seventh place: Jaden Abas (Stanford) dec. Johnathan Millner (Appalachian State), 5-3.
157 POUNDS
Championship: David Carr (Iowa State) dec. Jesse Dellavecchia (Rider), 3-0
Third place: Ryan Deakin (Northwestern) dec. Jacori Teemer (Arizona State), 1-0.
Fifth place: Hayden Hidlay (North Carolina State) dec. Brayton Lee (Minnesota), 11-2.
Seventh place: Kaleb Young (Iowa) dec. Wyatt Sheets (Oklahoma State), 3-2.
165 POUNDS
Championship: Shane Griffith (Stanford) dec. Jake Wentzel (Pittsburgh), 7-2.
Third place: Keegan O’Toole (Missouri) dec. Travis Wittlake (Oklahoma State), 3-2.
Fifth place: Ethan Smith (Ohio State) dec. Zach Hartman, 7-5.
Seventh place: Cameron Amine (Michigan) won by medical default over Anthony Valencia (Arizona State).
174 POUNDS
Championship: Carter Starocci (Penn State) dec. Michael Kemerer (Iowa), 3-1 Sv.
Third place: Mikey Labriola (Nebraska) dec. Bernie Truax (Cal Poly), 8-3.
Fifth place: Logan Massa (Michigan) won by medical default over Demetrius Romero (Utah Valley)
Seventh place: Daniel Bullard (North Carolina State) won by medical default over Jackson Turley (Rutgers).
184 POUNDS
Championship: Aaron Brooks (Penn State) dec. Trent Hidlay (North Carolina State), 3-2.
Third place: Parker Keckeisen (UNI) dec. John Poznanski (Rutgers), 5-4.
Fifth place: Dakota Geer (Oklahoma State) dec. Brit Wilson (Northern Illinois), 6-0.
Seventh place: Hunter Bolen (Virginia Tech) dec. Lou Deprez (Binghamton), 6-3.
197 POUNDS
Championship: AJ Ferrari (Oklahoma State) dec. Nino Bonaccorsi (Pittsburgh), 4-2
Third place: Myles Armine (Michigan) dec. Jacob Warner (Iowa), 5-3.
Fifth place: Rocky Elam (Missouri) dec. Jake Woodley (Oklahoma), 9-3.
Seventh place: Michael Beard (Penn State) dec. Stephen Buchanan (Wyoming), 10-8 SV.
285 POUNDS
Championship: Gable Steveson (Minnesota) dec. Mason Parris (Michigan), 8-4.
Third place: Tony Cassioppi (Iowa) dec. Cohlton Schultz (Arizona State), 5-0.
Fifth place: Gannon Gremmel (Iowa State) dec. Trent Hilger (Wisconsin), 4-0.
Seventh place: Greg Kerkvliet (Penn State) dec. Tate Orndorff (Ohio State), 13-1.