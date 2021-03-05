UNI's Cayd Lara thankful to be alive, grateful to be wrestling

Lara persevered and battled and earned UNI’s starting spot at 157, filling the roster spot one weight behind his brother, Triston, the Panthers’ starter at 149.

“We talk about being grateful for opportunities” Schwab said. “We talk about being grateful for just getting a chance to compete and being part of this team. Cayd exemplifies that. Heck, last year, there were points where he’s thinking ‘am I going to get out of this hospital?’ Now, a year later, he’s going to the Big 12 championships.

“He is certainly battled tested in a lot of the right ways. I’m incredibly proud of him and how he has responded. ... I know he is going to go down there fighting.”

Lara says he has gotten better each and every day he’s gotten back on the mat.

“Having Triston around has been a huge confidence booster, and it is still coming back to me every time I step on the mat,” Cayd Lara said. “I see growth every day. I know I’m not 100%, but you know that postseason peak, I can feel that coming together.

“And again, I’m just grateful for every opportunity and it’s onward and upward.”

With two sons wrestling in the tournament, Nick Lara said nothing could prevent him from being in Tulsa.