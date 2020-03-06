UNI wrestling: Steiert doesn't do anything unless it is at a high level

Schwab agrees that this is the best Steiert has looked.

“He does everything he does at a real high level,” Schwab said. “I think he would go stir crazy if he had to sit on his hands. That is not him. He wants to be busy and feel like he is accomplishing something.

“He has taken that approach to wrestling right now. He is chopping guys up and spitting them up a little bit, competing really, really well. He does everything really well and at a high level. When he goes after something it is not, 'hey, I’m going to see and test the waters' it is like let’s go and go 100 percent. I can relate a whole lot to that. I don’t have a whole lot of in-between and neither does he.

“I’m real excited to see how he finishes up.”

And as much as Steiert learned during that redshirt season on what he needed to do to raise his wrestling to the next level, he still learning lessons and he doesn’t have to remember hard about the last, tough lesson he was given.

Leading in the third period at Iowa State against Sam Colbray, he say Colbray rally to tie the match late and then win early in sudden victory. It was just Steiert’s third loss against 23 victories. (His other two losses were to Purdue’s Dylan Lydy in the Cliff Keen and Midland Championship finals).