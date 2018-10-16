CEDAR FALLS — There are three things stoking the fire inside University of Northern Iowa wrestling coach Doug Schwab.
Two of those three things deal with his Panther wrestling program. The other? Well, he is pretty excited about the Boston Red Sox’s chances in baseball’s American League Championship Series.
Foremost, Schwab’s focus is his team, which is a week into official practice and just 2 1/2 weeks away from taking the mat against an opponent for the first time at the Harold Nichols Open in Ames.
“I know I’ve been entertained,” Schwab said while summarizing UNI’s first official week of practice.
The Panthers return six NCAA qualifiers, including three who are past All-Americans — Jacob Holschlag (2018), Max Thomsen (2017) and Drew Foster (2017) — while two-time NCAA qualifier Bryce Steiert returns to the lineup after redshirting last winter.
“T his is where guys have got to take a deep breath and be like, ‘We still have to continue to get better,’” Schwab said. “I know we want to fast forward through things. That can be incredibly dangerous for anybody if you want to fast forward through something.
“Instead, it has to be, ‘I’m going to take every day as it is and today is to make the most out of today and we will do the same thing tomorrow’ and then all of a sudden you can cover a whole lot of ground. I think we have done a good job of that.”
Schwab also knows he will be entertained Saturday when former Panther All-American Joe Colon takes the mat representing the United States at the UWW World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
On Oct. 4, it was announced the Colon would replace Nahshon Garrett at the world championships at 61kg. Garrett had beaten Colon two matches to one at the Final X championships in Lincoln, Neb., on June 9.
But Garrett suffered an injury during training, opening an opportunity for Colon, the 2018 Pan American Games gold medalist who was third at 133 pounds for UNI at the 2014 NCAA championships. He is seeded fourth in this weekend’s competition.
The 10-man United States team, headlined by Jordan Burroughs and Kyle Snyder and also featuring former Iowa standout Thomas Gilman, might be the best ever for a world championship event, according to Schwab.
“It doesn’t matter how you get there, Joe has earned this opportunity,” Schwab said. “This is exciting for us, and something good for our program. Our guys know Joe, and now they are going to see him wrestle at the highest level.
“It is a great reminder. You never know when your opportunity will come, and I know Joe is ready to roll. He’s already had success overseas, he has earned world seeding points and is going to be seeded. It’s his opportunity to go make a name for himself and be part of what could be the greatest wrestling team in American history.”
OPEN PRACTICE: As part of Homecoming Saturday, UNI will host an open practice at the West Gym beginning at 11 a.m., with a meet and greet from 1-2 p.m. and then a formal introduction of the 2018-19 team at 2 p.m.
“Lot of reasons to come back for homecoming,” Schwab said. “For our alumni, for our families, for our athletes there is a lot to get excited about. It is almost kick off to our season, so we’d love to have any alums in attendance. Anybody who loves UNI wrestling come on into the West Gym and watch our guys scrap.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.