UNI wrestling pulls off historic upset of Oklahoma State

It's 1962. John F. Kennedy is president, Bob Dylan has released his debut album and the UNI Panthers begin their wrestling series with Oklahoma State. For the first 50 years of this wrestling series, UNI fails to record a win on the road against the Cowboys.

Until Saturday.

That's right. Unranked UNI went into Stillwater, Oklahoma to face the undefeated No. 4 team in the country and came out with their first ever road win against OSU, 19-15.

Beating the undefeated, No. 4 ranked team on the road would've been monumental news on it's own. The fact that the Panthers won in a place they'd never won before is truly historic.

How they won was just as impressive. UNI (4-5, 3-2) actually dropped their first four matches of the day before Derek Holschlag knocked off All-American No. 12 Wyatt Sheets in the 157 bout. It was Holschlag's first career win over a ranked opponent and sparked the Panthers to four consecutive wins.

Parker Keckeisen gave the Panthers the lead with back-to-back bonus points when he earned a major decision over No. 9 Dakota Geer.

The Cowboys got back in it when they took victory in the 197 bout, but UNI held a 16-15 lead heading into the final bout of the night between Tyrell Gordon and Luke Surber in the 285 match. Gordon came away with the 2-0 victory to hand the Panthers the dual victory. UNI is now 4-28 all-time against Oklahoma State.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0