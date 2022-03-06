UNI wrestling heads into Big 12 finals with 7 NCAA qualifiers

NOTE: The Big 12 Championships began after press time.

TULSA, Okla. - Two more UNI wrestlers secured spots at the NCAA championships, and four earned podium spots at the Big 12 Championships this morning.

Seven Panthers have earned automatic bids to nationals, tying the most head coach Doug Schwab has ever taken to the national tournament.

Colin Realbuto avenged a loss to Jarrett Degen of Iowa State to earn a bronze medal at 149 pounds and his first trip to the NCAAs. Austin Yant is UNI's other third-place finisher, which was also an automatic bid to the NCAA championships at 165 pounds. This will be his second trip to the NCAAs.

At 157 pounds, Derek Holschlag was edged out in sudden victory for fifth place. However, his sixth-place finish secured his first spot on the national stage. Lance Runyon medically forfeited his final placing match to also take sixth and one of the allocated spots for nationals at 174 pounds. He earned an at-large bid last year, but was unable to compete.

The team sits in fifth place heading into tonight's finals, which will include three Panther wrestlers: Brody Teske at 125 pounds, Kyle Biscoglia at 133 pounds and Parker Keckeisen at 184 pounds.

Oklahoma State and Missouri both lead the teams with four finalists. Oklahoma and Iowa State each have one.

West Virginia has two finalists. Air Force, Northern Colorado,, North Dakota State, South Dakota State and Wyoming also each have one.

UNI's three finalists equals UNI's most finalists since the program joined the Big 12 for the 2018 championships when UNI had its highest finish as runner-up.

Teske (125 pounds) and Keckeisen (184 pounds) have the opportunity to become just the third and fourth Panthers behind Taylor Lujan and Drew Foster to earn two Big 12 titles. Foster won his titles back-to-back. Lujan won titles in 2018 and 2020 and placed second in 2019.

