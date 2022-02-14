UNI wrestling draws massive crowd, looks to set high standard

The official recap listed the attendance at 4,624 as UNI took on Iowa State in a top 25 dual Friday night.

However, UNI wrestling head coach Doug Schwab said it felt and sounded like “a whole Hell of a lot more.”

“McLeod is pretty fun,” Schwab said. “Especially when you have a packed house and you have great energy like that.”

In front of the packed crowd, the No. 18 Panthers fell one point shy of upsetting the undefeated, fifth-ranked Iowa State Cyclones.

One may consider a one point loss to a top five program a positive, but Schwab made a clear statement at his press conference on Monday–the standard for his program is winning.

“There were lots of pats on the back that were like ‘oh, great job,’” Schwab said. “We lost the meet…it may be entertaining, but, no. We planned on winning that meet.”

Schwab also voiced his displeasure for the current standard at UNI and some of the comments he heard following the Panthers’ loss to the Cyclones.

“What do you mean ‘did great for UNI?’” Schwab said. “I am not sure what that is supposed to mean. I take some serious exception to that and that you do not expect a whole lot out of us…It pisses me off...that is not how we train or prepare.”

According to Schwab, UNI as a program wants to consistently beat teams with the stature of Iowa State. While displeased with the results on the mat, Schwab said he feels UNI learned valuable lessons with the postseason looming.

“There are little details that you cannot ignore in practice,” Schwab said. “There are little things that we can do better, but I feel like there is progress there. There is momentum there. Guys are getting better and they can feel it. Our guys are competing with great energy and focus.”

The UNI wrestling team possesses another opportunity to draw a large crowd and set a wining standard on Thursday. The Panthers face off against ninth-ranked Wisconsin at 7 p.m. in the McLeod Center.

“Come on back, come on back,” Schwab said. “Let’s make that place loud, hot and rowdy…Get out and support our seniors.”

