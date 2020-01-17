UNI wrestlers whip Northern Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. -- Northern Iowa won the first eight matches and whipped Northern Colorado 32-6 in Big 12 Conference wrestling action Friday.

Jay Schwarm got the Panthers (3-3, 2-1) rolling with a pin at 125 pounds and Jack Skudlarczyk followed with a 10-3 decision.

Michael Blockhus made it 12-0 at 141 pounds when he scored in sudden victory for a 6-4 win. Max Thomsen, Keaton Geerts and Austin Yant added decisions at the next three weights.

Bryce Steiert dominated his 174-pound match with a 16-1 technical fall, and Taylor Lujan capped the string of UNI wins with a pin at 184. Both improved to 18-2 for the season.

Northern Colorado fell to 1-4 overall and 1-3 in conference duals.

UNI wrestles at Air Force Sunday afternoon.

