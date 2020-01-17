You are the owner of this article.
UNI wrestlers whip Northern Colorado
FRIDAY COLLEGE WRESTLING

UNI wrestlers whip Northern Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. -- Northern Iowa won the first eight matches and whipped Northern Colorado 32-6 in Big 12 Conference wrestling action Friday.

Jay Schwarm got the Panthers (3-3, 2-1) rolling with a pin at 125 pounds and Jack Skudlarczyk followed with a 10-3 decision.

Michael Blockhus made it 12-0 at 141 pounds when he scored in sudden victory for a 6-4 win. Max Thomsen, Keaton Geerts and Austin Yant added decisions at the next three weights.

Bryce Steiert dominated his 174-pound match with a 16-1 technical fall, and Taylor Lujan capped the string of UNI wins with a pin at 184. Both improved to 18-2 for the season.

Northern Colorado fell to 1-4 overall and 1-3 in conference duals.

UNI wrestles at Air Force Sunday afternoon.

Jay Schwarm

Jay Schwarm
UNI logo 2014

UNI 32, Northern Colorado 6

125 -- Jay Schwarm (UNI) pinned Jace Koelzer, 2:29, 133 -- Jack Skudlarczyk (UNI) dec. Mosha Schwartz, 10-3, 141 -- Michael Blockhus (UNI) dec. Christopher Sandoval, 6-4, SV1, 149 -- Max Thomsen (UNI) dec. Ethan Leake, 6-1, 157 -- Keaton Geerts (UNI) dec. Jimmy Fate, 6-1, 165 -- Austin Yant (UNI) dec. Austin Matthews, 2-0, 174 -- Bryce Steiert (UNI) tech. fall over Billy Higgins, 16-1, 3:36, 184 -- Taylor Lujan (UNI) pinned Seth Bogulski, 5:31, 197 -- Alan Clothier (NC) dec. Jacob Holschlag, 4-0, 285 -- Robert Winters (NC) dec. Bryce Esmoil, 3-0.

