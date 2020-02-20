UNI wrestlers upend Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. -- Northern Iowa got a key win from Isaiah Patton Thursday as the No. 17 Panthers edged No. 12 Wisconsin 20-18 in a college wrestling dual meet.
The teams each won five matches.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.
Jacob Schwarm recorded his 15th pin of the season at 125 pounds, Michael Blockhus won a 9-4 decision at 141, Bryce Steiert posted a 9-1 major at 174, and Taylor Lujan majored his opponent at 184, 12-2.
Patton pulled out a 3-2 decision on the third tiebreaker in his 197-pound match against Taylor Watkins.
UNI improved to 8-4 on the season while Wisconsin fell to 11-6.
012520kw-uni-wrestling-09
UNI's Jay Schwarm wrestles Oklahoma State's Nick Piccininni in the 125 pound match on Saturday night.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
112419bp-uni-nebraska-wrestle-1
Northern Iowa's Jay Schwarm scrambles with Nebraska's Alex Thomsen during the 125-pound match Sunday. Schwarm won with a pin.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
012719bp-uni-oklahoma-wrestling-04
Northern Iowa's Jay Schwarm tries to drive Oklahoma's Christian Moody's back to the mat in the 125lb match at the West Gym in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Sunday, Jan 28, 2019
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
012719bp-uni-oklahoma-wrestling-05
Northern Iowa volunteer coach Brett Robbins and head coach Doug Schwab react as Jay Schwarm scores on Oklahoma's in Christian Moody in the 125-pound match at the West Gym in Cedar Falls Sunday.
Brandon Pollock
112017-spt-paden moore
Northern Iowa's Paden Moore battles Clay Ream of North Dakota State in a 157-pound match Sunday at the West Gym.
Jim Nelson
012017mp-UNI-ISU-wr-157lb-2
Northern Iowa's Paden Moore, right, wrestles Iowa State's Colston DiBlasi in the 157-pound matchup at Hilton Coliseum Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Ames, Iowa. UNI won the duel 20-12.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
112716mp-uni-wrestling-13
Northern Iowa's Paden Moore, right, controls Old Dominion's Austin Eads in the 157 pound match Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. UNI wins 29-9.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
112716mp-uni-wrestling-12
Northern Iowa's Paden Moore, left, and Old Dominion's Austin Eads get tangled up in the 157 pound match Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. UNI wins 29-9.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
112419bp-uni-nebraska-wrestle-2
Northern Iowa's Bryce Steiert takes Nebraska's Mikey Labriola back to the mat during their 174-pound matchup Sunday.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
032319h-steiert-seventh
Northern Iowa's Bryce Steiert rides Iowa's Alex Marinelli during their 165-pound seventh-place match Saturday in Pittsburgh during the NCAA wrestling championships.
WYATT SCHULTZ, THE PREDICAMENT
032119ho-ncaa-steiert
Northern Iowa's Bryce Steiert fends off Michigan's Logan Massa in a second round match Thursday. Steiert upset the sixth seed, 2-1.
WYATT SCHULTZ, THE PREDICAMENT
032119ho-ncaa-steiert-2
Northern Iowa's Bryce Steiert tries to gain control of Indiana's Bryce Martin during their 165-pound match Thursday in the first round of the NCAA wrestling championships in Pittsburgh. Steiert won by fall.
WYATT SCHULTZ, THE PREDICAMENT
012719bp-uni-oklahoma-wrestling-03
Northern Iowa's Bryce Steiert scores a near fall on Oklahoma's Hayden Hansen in the 165lb match at the West Gym in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Sunday, Jan 28, 2019
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
103118kw-uni-wrestling-media-day-02
Bryce Steiert poses for a portrait during UNI's wrestling media day on Wednesday afternoon.
Kelly Wenzel
103118kw-uni-wrestling-media-day-03
Hunter Washburn gets a hold of Isaiah Patton from above as they practice during UNI's wrestling media day on Wednesday afternoon.
Kelly Wenzel
052218bp-panther-caravan-1
UNI wrestlers Isaiah Patton, left, and Michael Kordek battle for Jenga victory during the Panther Caravan Tuesday in Waterloo.
Brandon Pollock
112419bp-uni-nebraska-wrestle-4
Northern Iowa's Taylor Lujan celebrates his victory over Nebraska's Taylor Venz in the 184-pound match during Sunday's dual in the West Gym.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
022119kw-uni-iowastate-wrestling-02
UNI's Taylor Lujan celebrates after pinning Iowa State's Marcus Coleman Thursday night in the West Gym.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
012719bp-uni-oklahoma-wrestling-07
Northern Iowa's Taylor Lujan controls Oklahoma's Anthony Mantanona in the 174lb match at the West Gym in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Sunday, Jan 28, 2019
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
121618kw-uni-cornell-wrestling-01
UNI's Taylor Lujan wrestles Cornell's Brandon Womack at 174 pounds Sunday in the West Gym.
Kelly Wenzel
031618GAZ-UNI-NCAA-wrestling-4
Penn State’s Mark Hall tries to take down Northern Iowa’s Taylor Lujan in a 174-pound quarterfinal match Friday at the NCAA Championships in Cleveland, Ohio.
CLIFF JETTE, CEDAR RAPIDS GAZETTE
031518GAZ-NCAA-Wrestling-7
Northern Iowa's Taylor Lujan tries to escape Virginia's Will Schany in a 174 pound match during the first round of the 2018 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Thursday, March 15, 2018. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
Cliff Jette/The Gazette
021018mp-uni-isu-wrestling-174-1
Northern Iowa's Taylor Lujan, right, wrestles Iowa State's Danny Bush, left, in the 174 pound match in a Big 12 wrestling dual at the West Gym Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Lujan gets a major decision over Bush 17-6.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
112017-spt-lujan 2
Northern Iowa’s Taylor Lujan and North Dakota State’s Dylan Urbach scramble during their 174-pound match Sunday at the West Gym.
Jim Nelson
011220kw-uni-wrestling-04
UNI's Max Thomsen holds onto Missouri's Brock Mauller during their 149-pound match Sunday at the West Gym.
Kelly Wenzel
112419bp-uni-nebraska-wrestle-6
Northern Iowa's Max Thomsen scrambles to control Nebraska's Collin Purington at 149 pounds during Sunday's dual meet in the West Gym.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
032119ho-ncaa-thomsen
Northern Iowa's Max Thomsen battles Navy's Jared Prince during a 149-pound first round match Thursday at the NCAA wrestling championships in Pittsburgh, Pa. Thomsen won the match, 9-8.
WYATT SCHULTZ, THE PREDICAMENT
012719bp-uni-oklahoma-wrestling-02
Northern Iowa's Max Thomsen scrambles to keep Oklahoma's Davion Jeffries on the mat in the 149lb match at the West Gym in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Sunday, Jan 28, 2019
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
012719bp-uni-oklahoma-wrestling-02
Northern Iowa's Max Thomsen scrambles to keep Oklahoma's Davion Jeffries on the mat in the 149-pound match at the West Gym in Cedar Falls Sunday.
Brandon Pollock
031618GAZ-UNI-NCAA-wrestling-2
Northern Iowa head wrestling coach Doug Schwab disagrees with an official as Max Thomsen wrestles Binghamton's Frank Garcia in a 149-pound consolation match Friday at the NCAA Championships in Cleveland, Ohio.
CLIFF JETTE, CEDAR RAPIDS GAZETTE
031618GAZ-UNI-NCAA-wrestling-3
Northern Iowa's Max Thomsen glances at the clock as he wrestles Binghamton's Frank Garcia in a 149-pound consolation match at the NCAA Championships Friday in Cleveland, Ohio. Thomsen won the match, 11-8.
CLIFF JETTE, CEDAR RAPIDS GAZETTE
031618GAZ-UNI-NCAA-wrestling-1
Northern Iowa's Max Thomsen glances at the clock as he wrestles Binghamton's Frank Garcia in a 149 pound wrestleback at the 2018 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Friday, March 16, 2018. Thomsen won by decision 11 to 8. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
Cliff Jette/The Gazette
031518GAZ-NCAA-Wrestling-5
Northern Iowa's Max Thomsen grabs the leg of Fresno State's Khristian Olivas in a 149 pound match during the first round of the 2018 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Thursday, March 15, 2018. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
Cliff Jette/The Gazette
031518GAZ-NCAA-Wrestling-4
Northern Iowa's Max Thomsen grabs the leg of Fresno State's Khristian Olivas in a 149 pound match during the first round of the 2018 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Thursday, March 15, 2018. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
Cliff Jette/The Gazette
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!