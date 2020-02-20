You are the owner of this article.
UNI wrestlers upend Wisconsin
COLLEGE WRESTLING

UNI wrestlers upend Wisconsin

{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON, Wis. -- Northern Iowa got a key win from Isaiah Patton Thursday as the No. 17 Panthers edged No. 12 Wisconsin 20-18 in a college wrestling dual meet.

The teams each won five matches.

Jacob Schwarm recorded his 15th pin of the season at 125 pounds, Michael Blockhus won a 9-4 decision at 141, Bryce Steiert posted a 9-1 major at 174, and Taylor Lujan majored his opponent at 184, 12-2.

Patton pulled out a 3-2 decision on the third tiebreaker in his 197-pound match against Taylor Watkins.

UNI improved to 8-4 on the season while Wisconsin fell to 11-6.

UNI logo 2014

UNI 20, Wisconsin 18

125 -- Jacob Schwarm (UNI) pinned Eric Barnett, 2:19, 133 -- Seth Gross (Wis) tech. fall over Jack Skudlarczyk, 16-0, 5:00, 141 -- Michael Blockhus (UNI) dec. Tristan Moran, 9-4, 149 -- Cole Martin (Wis) dec. Tristan Lara, 10-8, 157 -- Drew Scharenbrock (Wis) dec. Derek Holschlag, 7-2, 165 -- Evan Wick (Wis) maj. dec. Austin Yant, 16-4, 174 -- Bryce Steiert (UNI) maj. dec. Jared Krattiger, 9-1, 184 -- Taylor Lujan (UNI) maj. dec. Tyler Dow, 12-2, 197 -- Isaiah Patton (UNI) dec. Taylor Watkins, 3-2, TB3, 285 -- Trent Hillger (Wis) dec. Carter Isley, 3-0.

