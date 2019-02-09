OREM, Utah -- Northern Iowa improved to 6-1 in Big 12 Conference wrestling dual meets, but the Panthers took a couple of knocks in Saturday's 29-12 win at Utah Valley.
Carter Isley and Jacob Schwarm pinned their opponents early in the meet to stake UNI (6-5 overall) to a 15-3 lead. Josh Alber won by injury default, Max Thomsen racked up a technical fall and Paden Moore added a decision as the Panthers pulled away to a 29-6 advantage.
Utah Valley didn't go quietly. Demetrius Romero knocked off Bryce Steiert at 165, 8-4, and Kimball Bastian upset Taylor Lujan in the final match of the night, 6-5.
