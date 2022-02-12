UNI vs. ISU was everything Iowans love about wrestling

The dual between Northern Iowa and Iowa State saw the McLeod Center packed with spectators as one of the most anticipated meets of the year.

What viewers got was ten tight, highly contested matches between Big 12 rivals, each looking to break the other’s winning streak and add to their own.

In the end, it came down to two points in the final seconds of the final match. It was a brutal loss for Northern Iowa, who made their cross-state opponent scrap for every point of their narrow 16-15 victory.

And it was everything Iowans love about the sport of wrestling.

It was Northern Iowa’s first dual of the year in the McLeod Center. Last week, they said goodbye for at least the season to the West Gymnasium by extending their winning streak to six games in a 31-10 meet over West Virginia. On Friday, the pressure was on to not only perform well, but to put on a show for those in attendance. And according to UNI head coach Doug Schwab, his team did just that.

“It certainly lived up to the billing," he said. "Our guys, we fought tooth and nail for everything. If you’re not excited to come back here again and watch this team, and watch these two teams continue to compete against one another, then I’ll say it again, you’re not a fan.”

The Panthers came out of the gate strong in the 125-pound match when Northern Iowa redshirt sophomore Brody Teske took on Kysen Terukina. No. 15 Terukina got an early takedown on No. 18 Teske, but Teske managed an escape. He then came from behind with another escape and two takedowns of his own, ending the match in a 6-2 decision in Northern Iowa’s favor. That set the tone for what was to come.

Northern Iowa senior Kyle Biscoglia followed up in the 133 match with an 8-2 decision over Ramazan Attasauov. The Cyclones came back from their six-point deficit with two wins of their own over the Panthers, clearing the way for No.1 David Carr at the 157 spot to take the lead, with Northern Iowa redshirt junior Derek Hoschlag narrowly avoiding the major decision going into intermission.

The second half put the Panthers back on top with three wins in a row, including Lance Runyon winning in an upset against the No. 18-ranked Joel Devine to put the Panthers back in the lead. However, the tables turned in the 197-pound match as State’s Yonger Batista won against Northern Iowa’s John Gunderson. It was a back-breaking major decision, one that not only gave up the only extra point of the dual, but put the Cyclones in striking distance of the win.

And so the dual came down to the heavyweights, with Sam Schuyler of Iowa State taking on redshirt senior Carter Isley. Isley was at the end of his Northern Iowa career, but he stepped onto the mat again regardless, filling in for an injured Tyrell Gordon.

The cheering and shouting from the audience drowned out all other sounds as the two circled each other, looking for an opening. But the first score didn’t come until Isley made an escape in the second period, when each wrestler got a point. Tied with ten seconds left, Schuyler worked his way into a takedown, bringing the match to a 3-1 decision and keeping Iowa State’s 12-game winning streak going.

“I knew it was going to be a dogfight, so I wasn’t surprised in that fashion,” Iowa State head coach Kevin Dresser said after the dual, admitting there were some losses even he didn't expect. “I just think there was a lot of scrapping back and forth.”

Schwab praised Isley afterward, commending his commitment to the sport and his willingness to step up when the team needed him.

“He was done wrestling," Schwab said. "I mean for him to step out there and put himself on the line, I know it hurts right now, but I’m incredibly proud. Incredibly proud of him.”

As crushing as the loss was for the Panther faithful, the crowd never stopped cheering until the end. Regardless of preference, it was everything an Iowa wrestling fan could ask for, with suspense until the final takedown. This included praise from the man who was once both Dresser and Schwab’s coach when they were wrestlers for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

A Waterloo native and an Iowa State alum, there was no way that former University of Iowa coach and Olympic gold medalist Dan Gable would miss the dual, especially as it meant watching two of his protégés.

“I really couldn’t lose by living here, but considering I was an Iowa State Cyclone for six years, that probably gives me an edge,” Gable said. “What I’m proud of is all the coaches...are people that I coached.”

