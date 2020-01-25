UNI takes down Oklahoma St.

CEDAR FALLS – Carter Isley joked that he was hoping for a blowout.
But when University of Northern Iowa head coach Doug Schwab walked back to his heavyweight with the balance of the Panthers’ dual with eighth-ranked Oklahoma State on the line, Isley was ready.
“Coach came back and said I don’t know a better closer,” Isley said. “I said, ‘Mariano Riveria was a pretty good closer.’”
It was with that kind of looseness that the UNI junior heavyweight swaggered onto the mat in front of 4,006 fans at the McLeod Center.
With the 20th-ranked Panthers holding onto a one point, 16-15 lead, Isley, ranked 11th registered a pair of third-period takedowns as part of a 5-2 win over Auston Harris to lift UNI to its first victory over Oklahoma State, 19-15, since Feb. 10, 1991.
“It was a pretty cool moment,” Isley continued. I’m glad I got that opportunity to go out there and compete. It was awesome.
“I was really hoping we’d just blow it out, but then it came down to me and I was like, ‘All right, my turn, let’s do it.’”
The win was just the Panthers third over the Cowboys in the 30th meeting between the two.
Since losing to South Dakota State on Jan. 10 in what was widely considered a lackluster performance by the Panthers, Schwab said his team has responded in a resounding way.
And, Schwab, the ultimate Red Sox fan gave Isley the Riveria thing.
“I said there is no one I’d like to close more, and he said ‘how about Riveria,’ and I said, ‘Fair enough.’ That guy closed out a lot of games, and I was glad to let Isley close this one.
“Good performance for our team and to have some guys really step up in some spots. Good for our seniors to beat these guys, now the next step is we have four duals in front of us and then the Big 12s, and you got to beat these guys at the Big 12s,” added Schwab.
It was a scrap from the beginning.
Jay Schwarm scored first and racked up more than three minutes of riding time, but all-American Nick Piccininni used a strong finish in the first period and a solid second period en route to a 9-5 win.
The Panthers got back to back wins in swing matches as Jack Skudlarczyk toppled Reece Witcraft, 10-5, at 133 to tie the match, and Michael Blockhus edged Dusty Hone, 4-2, at 141.
The Cowboys tied it at 149 in a battle of all-Americans as Boo Lewallen beat Max Thomsen, 5-2.
But UNI would carry the momentum into the intermission as Keaton Geerts hit big scores in the first and second as he beat Wyatt Sheets, 8-6, to give the Panthers a 9-6 lead at the midway point.
In Schwab’s mind it was a match UNI wasn’t supposed to win. In Geerts’ head, the New Hampton native said it was his job to go out and win.
“The big thing in what I’ve started doing is believing in myself,” Geerts said. “If I go out like that and believe in myself, I think I can almost do anything.”
“It’s important in duals that some of the swing matches you win and some of the matches you are not supposed to win on paper, you win,” added Schwab.
It was back-and-forth after the break.
Oklahoma State (7-2 overall, 3-1 Big 12) took the lead on a Travis Wittlake major decision at 165. UNI (5-3, 4-1) retook the lead on an absolutely dominant performance by Bryce Steiert at 174 in a 13-2 major decision over all-American Joe Smith.
Taylor Lujan made it 16-10 with a 4-0 win at 184, before Dakota Geer registered a technical fall at 197 to set up the thrilling conclusion.
“It’s big,” Steiert said of the win over one of the most historic programs in college wrestling, a program that owns 34 NCAA national titles. “I think this is a … we are going to see it again at the Big 12s, but this is a page turner in Big 12 history.”
UNI 19, Oklahoma St. 15
125 – Nick Piccininni (OSU) dec. Jay Schwarm, 9-6, 133 – Jack Skudlarczyk (UNI) dec. Reece Witcraft 10-5, 141 – Michael Blockhus (UNI) dec. Dusty Hone, 4-3, 149 – Boo Lewallen (OSU) dec. Max Thomsen 5-2, 157 – Keaton Geerts (UNI) dec. Wyatt Sheets, 8-6. 165 – Travis Wittlake (OSU) maj.dec. Austin Yant, 14-5, 174 – Bryce Steiert (UNI) maj. dec. Joe Smith, 13-2, 184 – Taylor Lujan (UNI) dec. Anthony Montalvo, 4-0, 197 – Dakota Geer (OSU) technical fall over Noah Glaser, 20-4, 285 – Carter Isley (UNI) dec. Auston Harris 5-2.