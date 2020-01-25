UNI takes down Oklahoma St.

And, Schwab, the ultimate Red Sox fan gave Isley the Riveria thing.

“I said there is no one I’d like to close more, and he said ‘how about Riveria,’ and I said, ‘Fair enough.’ That guy closed out a lot of games, and I was glad to let Isley close this one.

“Good performance for our team and to have some guys really step up in some spots. Good for our seniors to beat these guys, now the next step is we have four duals in front of us and then the Big 12s, and you got to beat these guys at the Big 12s,” added Schwab.

It was a scrap from the beginning.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Jay Schwarm scored first and racked up more than three minutes of riding time, but all-American Nick Piccininni used a strong finish in the first period and a solid second period en route to a 9-5 win.

The Panthers got back to back wins in swing matches as Jack Skudlarczyk toppled Reece Witcraft, 10-5, at 133 to tie the match, and Michael Blockhus edged Dusty Hone, 4-2, at 141.

The Cowboys tied it at 149 in a battle of all-Americans as Boo Lewallen beat Max Thomsen, 5-2.