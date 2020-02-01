UNI sticks Oklahoma with 25-13 loss

NORMAN, Okla. -- Northern Iowa's 15th-ranked wrestling team started and finished with pins Saturday as the Panthers dealt Oklahoma a 25-13 Big 12 Conference setback.
Jay Schwarm staked UNI (6-3, 5-1) to a 6-0 lead with his 12th pin of the season at 125 pounds. Oklahoma drew even with a pair of wins at the next two weights, but the Panthers won five of the final seven bouts, including Carter Isley's clinching pin at 285 pounds.
Max Thomsen, Bryce Steiert and Taylor Lujan won decisions for UNI and Austin Yant delivered a key major decision at 165 pounds. Lujan and Steiert improved to 21-2 on the season.
UNI's win was its third straight over the Sooners and fifth straight dual victory this season. Oklahoma fell to 3-5 and 1-4.