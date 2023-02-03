Northern Iowa's Parker Keckeisen competes against Oklahoma State's Gavin Stika on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa dominated the mat Friday night and shut out California Baptist 44-0.
The Panthers earned four pins over the Lancers and two major decisions in their second straight win going into Sunday’s dual with West Virginia.
“I mean it’s good to shut a team out. Not giving up any points, everyone winning, you know you can really build off that… which is really good when we can get four pins in a dual, I don’t remember the last time we’ve done that,” head coach Doug Schwab said, after the dual. “But to me, that’s exactly what I think we should do.”
Northern Iowa's Kyle Biscoglia is introduced before his match against Oklahoma State's Daton Fix on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Following a major decision by Kyle Golhofer over Devin Garcia, Northern Iowa earned three consecutive pins by Kyle Biscoglia, Cael Happel and Colin Realbuto. Some of the Cal Baptists wrestlers put up a good fight, including Nolan Miller-Johnston, who remained sturdy on his feet and hard to bring down before Derek Holschlag finished the job with a 5-2 decision.
It was also a big night for 174-pounder Lance Runyon, who struggled this season at 1-4 going into the dual. Runyon got the fourth pin of the evening over Louis Rojas in 2:13, giving him a much-needed boost for the rest of the season. While it was just one victory, Schwab explained that all streaks and momentum-building start at one.
Northern Iowa's Lance Runyon competes against Oklahoma State's Dustin Plott on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
“One’s not a string, you’ve got to be able to be able to put two, three, four, five, six, you start putting eight, ten together, 12 together, 15 together, then you start [thinking] like, well no one can beat me,” Schwab said.
As for Runyon, he shared his game plan for how he intends to build on the pin.
“Just stay consistent and keep doing what I’m doing and trust and believe in the coaches and the process,” he said. “And that’s really it."
Northern Iowa's Kyle Biscoglia competes against Oklahoma State's Daton Fix on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
The Panthers will wrestle West Virginia on the road on Sunday. The dual begins at 1 p.m. with coverage available on ESPN+ and Big 12 Now.
NORTHERN IOWA 44, CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 0
125 – Kyle Golhofer (UNI) maj. dec. Devin Garcia, 11-2.
132 – Kyle Biscoglia (UNI) pinned Antonio Saldate, 2:37.
141 – Cael Happel (UNI) pinned Brady Hoshino, 5:52.
149 – Colin Realbuto (UNI) pinned Chaz Hallmark, 2:55.
157 – Derek Holschlag (UNI) dec. Nolan Miller-Johnston, 5-2.
165 – Austin Yant (UNI) dec. Frank Almaguer, 6-3.
174 – Lance Runyon (UNI) pinned Louis Rojas, 2:13.
184 – Parker Keckeisen (UNI) maj. dec. Peter Acciardi, 17-7.
197 – Noah Glaser (UNI) dec. Caden Gerlach, 4-2.
285 – Tyrell Gordon (UNI) dec. Christopher Island, 3-0.
